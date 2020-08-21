Supporting customers affected by COVID-19 with tailored, customized solutions to meet their needs remains a priority as Alabama Power continues to navigate the pandemic. In a time that presents unique challenges, the company’s support of its customers and the communities it calls home has not wavered, the company said.
As part of continued customer support, Alabama Power is offering a new, easy-to-use payment plan service to help customers facing economic or medical hardships due to COVID-19. Payment plans allow customers to spread out energy bill balances over several months.
To enroll, customers can visit AlabamaPower.com/PaymentPlan or use the automated system at 1-800-245-2244 to check eligibility and set up a plan in a few simple steps.
Alabama Power will return to standard business operations for customers on Sept. 28. Standard business operations include the following services for residential and business customers:
- Responsibly reopening walk-in services at Alabama Power business offices and Appliance Centers
- Continuing to work individually with customers on payment assistance resources
- Using multiple channels to notify customers behind on payments options to maintain service
Since the state of emergency was declared in March, Alabama Power has not disconnected or charged late fees to any customer affected by COVID-19 and will extend the disconnect suspension to Sept. 28 when standard business operations resume.
The company’s customer service team stands ready to work individually with customers who need help. Customers are encouraged to reach out for support online at AlabamaPower.com or call 1-800-245-2244.
Alabama Power will provide additional relief to customers adversely affected by COVID-19, with the typical customer set to receive a $25 credit on October bills due to lower fuel expenses. Credits will depend on energy use and could vary.
Alabama Power also offers several programs designed to help low-income, elderly or disabled customers with energy bills:
- Project SHARE: A program in partnership with the Salvation Army, Project SHARE helps pay energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are age 60 or older and/or disabled. Customers who want to request energy assistance can apply at their local Salvation Army office or by calling 205-328-2420. Alabama Power customers who want to help others can donate by checking the Project SHARE box on their Alabama Power bill.
- The Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund: The ABC Trust works with local community action agencies to help cover the cost of heating and cooling for low-income families and those struggling with temporary financial problems. Customers who are interested can contact the community action agency in their county. For more information, visit PowerofGood.com/abc-trust.
- Energy bill discounts: Discounts are available for customers receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Medicaid for Low Income Families (MLIF). The discount includes $14.50 toward the customer charge. Eligible customers can sign up at any Alabama Power business office or by phone at 1-800-245-2244.
In addition to these programs, the Alabama Power Foundation continues to support organizations in the state through a $1 million pledge for COVID-19 relief efforts.
Alabama Power is preparing in compliance with safety best practices to responsibly adjust operations at business offices and appliance centers as part of normal business to provide walk-in service options for customers. Customers should comply with signs in the offices to ensure Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are followed to protect the safety and health of fellow customers and employees. Limited customer capacity at offices will also be implemented.
While walk-in operations will be available for service, customers are encouraged to use 24/7 payment kiosks, drop boxes and drive-thru options where available. Customers have one or more service options available at each office.
Customers who prefer to transact business with Alabama Power through the company’s digital options or by phone can visit AlabamaPower.com/MyPayment, use its automated system at 1-800-245-2244, or pay through Bill Matrix at 1-800-835-2702.
Another option is visiting one of many authorized payment locations, including grocery stores, drug stores and banks where bills can be paid with cash. Customers are encouraged to find the location most convenient to them at AlabamaPower.com/PayinPerson.