Today is National Hydropower Day, and Alabama Power is celebrating the undeniable contributions that falling water provides customers as an important part of the company’s energy portfolio.
For more than a century, Alabama Power customers have benefited from renewable hydroelectric power and its important role in helping provide cost-effective, affordable energy.
“Today is important because it gives us all a chance to focus on the world’s first renewable energy resource,” noted Herbie Johnson, Southern Company Services Hydro general manager. “Hydropower has a key role in bolstering the nation’s clean energy infrastructure while providing energy safely and reliably.”
The company’s first hydroelectric facility, Lay Dam, began operation on the Coosa River in 1914. Now Alabama Power owns and operates 14 hydroelectric plants, which typically provide between 5% and 8% of the company’s annual energy mix.
Significant rainfall in 2020 has resulted in above-average hydro production for Alabama Power.
Meanwhile, the company’s 11 reservoirs provide more than 157,000 acres of water and more than 3,500 miles of shoreline for the public’s use and enjoyment. Alabama Power operates 65 recreational facilities on its reservoirs, including boat ramps, day-use parks, walking trails and fishing areas.
“For more than 100 years, our hydropower dams have provided our customers with clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy,” said Chris Goodman, Martin Dam Hydro manager. “In addition, our dams and lakes have provided a ton of recreational opportunities across our state.”
In addition to providing clean, renewable energy and recreational opportunities, Alabama Power’s hydroelectric facilities and reservoirs can help manage water flows during periods of heavy rains. Alabama Power reservoirs are also important sources of drinking water.
Nationwide, hydropower was the second largest generator of clean, renewable electricity (just behind wind generation), representing 6.6% of total U.S. electricity generation in 2019 and some 38% of total renewable electricity generation, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Learn more about Alabama Power lakes and the company’s hydroelectric operations at www.apcshorelines.com or by following #HydroDay on social media.