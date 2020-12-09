The Alexander City Tree Board will once again be planting trees this winter thanks to a donation from Alabama Power.
The funds help the tree board add to the nearly 400 trees it has planted over two decades in Alexander City.
“This grant will allow us to purchase more trees,” Bates said. “We plant canopy type trees such as oaks and red maples.”
Bates said the trees are not small when they are planted.
“They are 10 to 12 feet tall,” Bates said. “They come in 30 gallon root balls. They will grow into 60-foot shade trees.”
In years past the tree board has been joined in the planting of the trees by members of the Benjamin Russell Future Farmers of America (FFA). Bates said he hopes members of the organization can once again help.
“They haven’t met this year due to COVID-19,” Bates said. “I’m hopeful we can work something out so they can participate.”
Over the years the trees have been planted at Patriot’s Point, the parking area at the Alexander City City Hall and police department and the soccer complex.
“We can only plant on public property,” Bates said. “We cannot go on private property.”
Bates said partnerships have developed over the years and the next tree plantings are a result of it.
“We have worked with the city’s parks and recreation department for a while,” Bates said. “The group of trees will be planted at the new splash pad in the (Charles E. Bailey) Sportplex.”
Bates said it is important to keep planting trees.
“You have to remember that trees are living things and die,” Bates said. “If you don’t replace trees sooner or later, you don’t have any. They are a major way we get rid of carbon dioxide. Their root systems curb storm water runoff. They are a great benefit.”