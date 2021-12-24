The Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch and Camp ASCCA have received donations through the charitable arms of Alabama Power.
Alabama Power Company’s ABC Trust donated $10,000 to the Girls Ranch according to Alabama Power Company community relations manager Steve Marlowe.
“For several years, the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch has been unable to fully utilize the chapel on their campus,” Marlowe said. “This grant will allow them to upgrade their lighting and HVAC system to be more energy efficient. The Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches provide an invaluable service for our children, and we are proud to support their efforts.”
The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded a grant in the amount of $1,000 to Camp ASCCA.
“Camp ASCCA is on the leading edge of serving individuals with disabilities and health impairments through their therapeutic recreation programs,” Marlowe said. “Alabama Power Foundation is proud to partner with Camp ASCCA in providing these valuable opportunities.”
The ABC Trust was created by Alabama Power Company in 1992 to provide energy assistance programs for low-income families. The trust also offers a program that helps nonprofit organizations — particularly those in health and human services — save on energy.
Efficiency Forward is designed to help nonprofits reduce their energy costs so they can devote more of their resources to helping those in need. Since 2007, this grant program has provided over 140 grants totaling more than $1.2 million to help nonprofits save on their energy bills.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.