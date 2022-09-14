Alabama Power awards Dadeville second consecutive grant
Buy Now

Alabama Power community relations manager Steve Marlowe presents Dadeville Beautification Board members with a check for $1,000 Tuesday, September 13. 

 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Dadeville residents are helping bring more beauty to their city. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you