Dadeville residents are helping bring more beauty to their city.
For the second consecutive year, Alabama Power is endowing The Dadeville Beautification Board with a $1,000 grant — the maximum amount awarded.
Alabama Power community relations manager Steve Marlowe presented the grant to beautification board president Mickey Forbus at the Dadeville City Council meeting Tuesday.
During the meeting, Marlowe applauded beautification board members for their dedication to area citizens.
“I want to commend the Dadeville Beautification Board, including Mickey Forbus and Jerry McGukin and the others on that board,” Marlowe said. “They went out, they applied for a grant for ‘Good Roots’, one of the several grant programs we have with the Alabama Power Foundation, and for the second consecutive year have been awarded $1,000.”
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Alabama Power previously provided a grant to the board in 2021 for the planting of several trees throughout Dadeville. Now, with this money, the board plans to continue to build on that progress.
Forbus expressed appreciation to Alabama Power as well as the Dadeville City Council helping secure the grant, noting that the funds will support the board’s upcoming beautification projects.
“We do appreciate the council for supporting us with this grant from Alabama Power. These grants allow us to do a few projects around town,” Forbus said. “We've got some more work days in the planning stage now that school is off so we'll now start planting things up again and make it look a little bit better.”
In addition to Dadeville, Alabama Power also awarded Tallapoosa County Schools several grants in July.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.