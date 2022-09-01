The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now confirmed 53 cases of monkeypox in the state of Alabama. More cases are expected as testing increases.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), the agency continues to respond to additional cases of monkeypox in the state and follow guidance from the CDC.
The ADPH investigates each case to provide education regarding isolation and potential treatment, as well as identify contacts who might benefit from the vaccine. Not all cases of monkeypox require treatment, but cases do need to isolate and follow infection control to reduce transmission of the virus to other people. Direct contacts of cases may benefit from vaccines given within four to 14 days of contact.
Alabama has received 1,271 doses of Jynneos vaccine and expects to receive about 4,600 additional doses. More vaccine doses will be made available, but the ADPH does not have allocation numbers, at this time.
Due to limited vaccine doses, the CDC has provided information for those persons at greatest risk to contract monkeypox virus. The public does not need to take Jynneos vaccine unless they are contacted about cases or have other risk factors. Postexposure vaccine will be made available to those who have been exposed to a person with monkeypox within the previous 14 days or to those who are at higher risk of being exposed.
County health departments in Alabama will have vaccines for those determined to need vaccines. ADPH is identifying additional healthcare providers to administer vaccines to persons at highest risk.
Anyone can be infected with monkeypox. In this outbreak, male-to-male sexual contact has been a risk factor. Monkeypox is usually transmitted through close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact or through broken skin, respiratory droplets or mucous membranes. The CDC lists the following ways monkeypox is spread:
● Direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs or body fluids
● Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex
● Touching objects, fabrics (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the rash or body fluids of someone with monkeypox
● Being scratched or bitten by an infected animal
Monkeypox causes a rash that starts as flat spots, which then becomes raised, develop into vesicles, and finally appear pustular. In this outbreak, some people have only had a rash, but other symptoms, such as fever, chills, enlarged lymph nodes, muscle aches and headaches can occur with the rash. Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. This can take two to four weeks. Individuals with any symptoms of monkeypox should discuss them with their healthcare provider.
Persons being tested for monkeypox should follow isolation guidelines until diagnosed. Individuals who are identified as contacts to monkeypox cases should monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of disease.
As of August 29, case counts nationwide have now reached 17,432, with the highest number of cases being reported in California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and New York. The highest case count has been reported by California at 3,291 cases. The lowest reported case count is from Wyoming, which was reporting a total of zero cases last week and is now reporting one case.
Neighboring states are varied in their case counts. Mississippi has 29 cases confirmed, while Georgia has 1,299. Tennessee has reached 156 cases and Florida is now at 1,739.
The global case count is now at 47,652. Case trends show that predominantly white men between the ages of 21 and 55 are impacted by this outbreak, but according to the CDC anyone in contact with an infected individual is at risk.
“At this time, data suggest that gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases in the current monkeypox outbreak,” said the CDC in a warning on their website. “However, anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, who has been in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk. Take steps to prevent getting monkeypox. If you have any symptoms of monkeypox, talk to a healthcare provider.”