Coosa native Rodney Terich Leonard, 50, has now lived outside the county almost twice as long as he's lived in it.
That doesn't stop Coosa and Tallapoosa counties from featuring prominently in Leonard's poetry anthology, Sweetgum & Lightning, which namedrops Goodwater, Armour's Funeral Home and New Style Baptist Church, among other landmarks locals may recognize.
"I do nod toward origin and place, that's a big theme in my work," Leonard said. "I've had a beautifully complex relationship with where I grew up and how I grew up ... There was such a rich canvas, a mixed recipe of sensuality and history and rituals and all of that."
The book also nods to a tradition of oral history, which Leonard felt the need to document on paper.
"I think in the absence of specific autobiography — names, places, dates — I think we run the risk of being rendered generic," he said. "For me, translating the power of the oral, spoken tradition onto the page in an archival way in a historical way is of interest to me."
Leonard moved to New York City in 1994. Since then, his poetry has been published in a number of journals while he's built a successful career as an art curator ("I never bought into the starving artist thing," he said). Sweetgum & Lightning, published last week by Four Way Books, is his debut anthology. "Sweetgum" references the tree at the Nixburg home of his grandparents, now deceased.
"It was like an institution," Leonard said.
Sadly, that mainstay of childhood was lost was when his grandparents moved to O Street in Alexander City — one of the many things to change in the area since Leonard was born in 1970.
Indeed, even from the time Leonard entered grade school to the time he graduated, Coosa County Schools had shrunken and consolidated greatly. Leonard was the last to attend Adams Elementary, which he attended one year before everyone was moved into one K-12 school in Rockford. That school persisted until Leonard finished 11th grade, at which point everyone was consolidated once again into what is now the only elementary and high school in the county, Coosa Central. Leonard was among the first senior class to graduate Coosa Central High School in 1989.
After high school, Leonard joined the Air Force, where he first began calling himself a poet. In a 1993 interview with The Outlook, Leonard said it took leaving Coosa County to appreciate it. Leonard had just finished his four-year stint and was back home for his grandmother's funeral.
Today, Coosa County "doesn't feel the same," said Leonard, who now feels more like a visitor than a local.
"The economic insults are quite prevalent and perhaps they always will be — that is no besmirch on the citizens of the place but it's just a reality," he said. "But so many things have remained the same. The peacefulness of the place, the friendliness, the approachability of the people."
For the cover, Leonard chose a photograph of his maternal great grandmother Viska Martin Edwards, to whom the poem "Manners Tilt Country" is dedicated. Edwards is pictured alongside her granddaughter, Leonard's second cousin.
"She was one of my primary babysitters growing up," Leonard said of his great grandmother, who died 1978. "Just a really dynamic woman. She was a healer, she had potions and jars, she drank a Ballantine's beer daily — and she was a jokester."
Edwards was also the first person to suggest Leonard was a poet. When Leonard was deciding who to dedicate the cover to, Edwards was the obvious choice.
"When I say the place, I'm talking about the people as well," he said. "Place is not an abstraction; place is not as much of a place without people. We people these places."
The Outlook has excerpted two poems from Sweetgum & Lightning (c) 2021 courtesy of Rodney Terich Leonard and Four Way Books: