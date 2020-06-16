Alabama has seen thousands of new COVID-19 cases in just a matter of a few days and in the last 24 hours, over 600 more have been confirmed.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting cumulatively 25,892 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 632 new cases in the last day.
Additionally, there are 388 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 7,986 new confirmed cases with 89,245 tests given.
Tallapoosa County added one new case, now at 474 confirmed cases with 67 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Tallapoosa County ranks No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 43 new cases and 1,048 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County is still at 46 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been six new cases and 95 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's saw another double-digit increase, now at 568 confirmed cases, an increase of 21 in the last day. Elmore County has 10 COVID-19 deaths. There are 13 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 197 new cases of 1,753 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 305,036 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 379 have been tested in Coosa County, 4,882 in Elmore County and 3,571 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 779 deaths due to COVID-19 and six probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 13,508 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,315 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 682 patients in intensive care units and 399 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,780 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,226 employees and 2,051 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day.
Here is the latest information for each county as of 2 p.m. Monday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
Montgomery 2922 15524 70
Mobile 2771 28339 129
Jefferson 2599 51957 118
Tuscaloosa 1405 16602 25
Marshall 926 7167 9
Lee 739 8617 35
Franklin 737 3093 10
Shelby 674 12747 20
Morgan 664 6903 2
Walker 611 5491 6
Madison 577 20823 6
Elmore 568 4882 10
Butler 548 2160 25
Dallas 523 3258 6
Tallapoosa 474 3571 67
Chambers 471 2281 26
Lowndes 398 1118 14
Baldwin 374 10706 9
Autauga 367 3205 6
Pike 340 2531 2
Etowah 339 6605 12
DeKalb 335 3144 5
Houston 319 4902 5
Bullock 308 901 8
Russell 301 2421 0
Coffee 296 2487 1
Cullman 278 4662 1
Colbert 269 3561 5
Sumter 263 1203 11
Lauderdale 260 5258 4
Barbour 244 1182 1
Hale 236 1726 15
Limestone 236 3124 0
Wilcox 226 933 8
Marengo 222 2147 9
Calhoun 198 5306 4
Clarke 194 1730 3
Dale 182 1792 0
Covington 180 1732 1
Choctaw 177 600 11
St. Clair 176 4787 2
Talladega 165 4152 6
Marion 145 1562 12
Monroe 144 1304 2
Pickens 142 1299 6
Randolph 141 1157 8
Chilton 138 1922 2
Greene 135 677 5
Macon 132 1080 6
Winston 132 1685 1
Jackson 125 2936 3
Blount 119 2276 1
Bibb 113 1730 1
Crenshaw 112 987 3
Escambia 112 1651 4
Henry 109 807 2
Conecuh 107 646 1
Washington 88 873 6
Perry 79 1168 0
Lawrence 66 1003 0
