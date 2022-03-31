The Alabama Food Bank Association announced last week that they had the honor of receiving the Turnip the Beet Bronze Award for work during last year’s Summer Food Service Program participation.
Every year the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) recognizes 84 summer meal organizations across the nation. The award is given to organizations who perform exceptional service while providing meals for the children of Alabama when school is not in session.
“We truly thank all the organizations who provided meals during the summer for our children in Alabama,” said Mrs. Angelice Lowe, Alabama Department of Education Child Nutrition Programs Director. “Children in local communities depend on these organizations for nutrition during the summer, in order to be ready both mentally and physically once school begins each year.”
The Turnip the Beet Award was created to showcase sponsors who are going above and beyond to ensure that children are receiving quality meals that are both nutritious and appetizing.
“To be reorganized by the Alabama Department of Education for our work on the Summer Feeding Program is a tremendous honor,” said Kim Lawkis, Chief Operations Officer Alabama Food Bank Association. “It’s extra special as the Alabama Food Bank Association team, along with every other meal sponsor, had to rethink, replan, and reconnect our program to hungry children during the pandemic. We are thankful to ALSDE for recognizing that hard work and heavy lift by awarding our team the bronze Turnip the Beet award.”
The Alabama Food Bank Association summer meals program was able to continue operation during the pandemic because of strong partnerships with front line sites, unwavering support from their national partner, Share our Strength, and loyal vendor, Trio Community Meals, who showed up every day to deliver nutritious meals to program sites. The Alabama Food Bank Association has served 1,122,671 meals over the last five years and 69 percent of those were served during the pandemic.
The Alabama Food Bank Association works to end hunger by assisting the food bank network in obtaining more food and funds, fostering public awareness of the food banks’ mission and creating partnerships to help alleviate hunger in Alabama. Every day, the eight food banks in Alabama partner with a statewide network of food donors, emergency food pantries and soup kitchens to provide food to hungry people. Fighting hunger requires significant funding for every step of the process — from acquiring food, to storing the food, to transporting the food to people in need. Learn more at alfba.org.