Current COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 1,717 statewide on Monday representing the highest number of daily hospitalizations in Alabama so far, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Hospitalizations jumped from 1,603 on Sunday to 1,717 on Monday, exceeding the state’s previous peak of 1,613 patients hospitalized Aug. 6. Hospitalizations decreased from mid-August to September but have been rising steadily since early October.
According to experts, patients hospitalized Monday would have contracted COVID-19 before Thanksgiving as the incubation period is five to 14 days.
Alabama has had 252,900 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases to date, 25,338 of which have resulted in hospitalizations to date. The pandemic has claimed 3,638 Alabamians, 3,280 of whom were confirmed to have COVID-19 and 358 were probable. Over 161,000 have recovered.