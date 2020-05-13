The number of deaths of the nation’s heroes who were residents at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home has risen again.
“There are 41 active resident cases and 23 deaths attributed to the virus reported at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home,” Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) spokesman Bob Horton said. “A total of 91 residents at the home have tested positive. The number of positive cases increased when the home tested all residents on April 18, which allowed the home to identify those residents who were asymptomatic.”
Staff at the veterans home has also contracted COVID-19 and some have recovered since the first employee tested positive March 26.
“Twelve of 41 employees at the home that tested positive for the virus have recovered and are back on staff,” Horton said.
To help determine what happened to allow the outbreak at Bill Nichols, ADVA commissioner Kent Davis asked for an external investigation to be conducted. An Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) infectious disease specialist also reviewed the home’s protocols April 21.
Davis noted in a recent town hall meeting no major infractions were discovered.
Through a public records request of ADPH, The Outlook obtained a letter dated April 30 from ADPH Bureau of Health Provider Standards director of long-term care Lisa Pezent sent to Bill Nichols administrator Trylene Case listing the findings of its assessment of infection control and procedures at the home.
“During this abbreviated visit, the surveyor made observations and interviewed staff on three floors of the facility regarding practices in place and the availability of supplies for the current COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter stated. “Based on this abbreviated visit, the surveyor did not identify any issues that would warrant immediate correction.”
The Outlook asked ADPH officials if a discrepancy report will be generated from the April 21 visit.
“(ADPH) has not conducted a formal investigation of Bill Nichols State Veterans Home during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” ADPH assistant general counsel Dana Billingsley said.
The ADPH review occurred after a team from the Alabama National Guard Task Force 31 visited the home to disinfect residents’ rooms, hallways, common areas and administrative offices, according to the ADVA.
State Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) said he is deeply involved looking at what happened to cause the COVID-19 outbreak at the home.
“I’m still seeking answers,” Oliver said. “I’m working with the VA, Alabama Department of Public Health, HMR (Veterans Services Inc.), Sen. (Tom) Whatley and others. We are still working to determine what happened and what we can do better.”