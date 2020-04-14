Health officials have been wanting to compare counties on a per person ratio of the coronavirus cases that have been confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
APDH released such a chart Monday and it shows Tallapoosa County has one of the highest rates of persons with COVID-19 in the state, fifth.
“A per capita rate is easier to compare across a state or even a country,” APDH central district administrator Richard Burleson said. “It applies a universal denominator to compare the rates of infection. It’s pretty useful.”
The chart created by ADPH analysts gives the number of cases per 100,000 persons in every county. The numbers released over the weekend places Tallapoosa County fifth in the state in COVID-19 confirmed cases rates at 158.5 persons, as of Monday afternoon. Applied to Jefferson County, the confirmed case rate based on 100,000 persons is 104.5 despite it having a much higher actual number of confirmed cases.
While the numbers seem staggering for a rural county like Tallapoosa County, it is nothing compared to Chambers County which leads the state in rate of infection. ADPH states the rate per 100,000 persons in Chambers County is 589.4. Wilcox County in western Alabama is second with 269.9 per 100,000, Greene County is third with 172.6 per 100,000 and Marion County is fourth with 168.3 per 100,000. Following Tallapoosa County, Walker County’s rate is sixth with 168.3; Lowndes County seventh with 154.2; and Sumter County eighth with 152.9 per 100,000 persons.
Locally, Coosa County’s rate is 112.7 per 100,000 persons while Elmore County is 88.7 per 100,000.
Lee County’s rate is 150.7, Clay County is at 90.7, and Montgomery County has 68.4 per 100,000.
Russell Medical has seen the rate of positive COVID-19 cases increase as it cleared its backlog of testing with the help of UAB over the weekend. Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said since it started testing for COVID-19 it has tested 478 people and 81 of the tests have been positive.
ADPH has Tallapoosa County with 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases, two confirmed deaths and five total reported deaths as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home and at Chapman Healthcare and Assisted Living but Burleson said ADPH cannot breakdown the numbers in the county between residents at long-term care facilities and the general public.
“That is hard to do without releasing identifiers,” Burleson said. “Breaking the numbers down like that might reveal an individual.”