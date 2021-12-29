Russell Medical
A Russell Medical Center sign advertises the current "Red - High" visitor risk level due to the high level of community COVID-19 transmission.

 Siri Hedreen / The Outlook

Twenty-seven percent of COVID-19 tests, or more than one in four, are coming back positive in Alabama according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) last updated Wednesday.

The high rate reflects a new daily caseload that's more than doubled from the previous week statewide. According to ADPH, however, that count does not include cases discovered using at-home COVID-19 tests — unless those patients later seek medical care — meaning the true number of infections may be even higher.

At the local level, 150 Tallapoosa County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days as of Wednesday, with 55 of those cases reported Dec. 27. The surge in new positive tests has brought the county's daily caseload to an average of 20 new cases per day, nearly double that of the previous week.

Tallapoosa County's daily caseload has yet to surpass its September peak, but cases are climbing a steep slope. In the past week, Tallapoosa County's COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped from 7.1 to 21.4 percent as of Wednesday morning.

Statewide, hospitalizations have also been on the rise since Thanksgiving, with 612 Alabamians in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. At Alabama's peak, 3,203 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19 on Sept. 29.

Alexander City's Russell Medical Center has yet to experience the surge of COVID-19 admissions that caused it to extend its ICU into the hallway earlier this year, bringing in four flex beds. As of Dec. 27, an average of 4.9 of the hospital's six ICU beds are occupied at any given time, according to U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services (HHS) data. Zero ICU patients were COVID-positive.

