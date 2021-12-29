Twenty-seven percent of COVID-19 tests, or more than one in four, are coming back positive in Alabama according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) last updated Wednesday.
The high rate reflects a new daily caseload that's more than doubled from the previous week statewide. According to ADPH, however, that count does not include cases discovered using at-home COVID-19 tests — unless those patients later seek medical care — meaning the true number of infections may be even higher.
At the local level, 150 Tallapoosa County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days as of Wednesday, with 55 of those cases reported Dec. 27. The surge in new positive tests has brought the county's daily caseload to an average of 20 new cases per day, nearly double that of the previous week.
Tallapoosa County's daily caseload has yet to surpass its September peak, but cases are climbing a steep slope. In the past week, Tallapoosa County's COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped from 7.1 to 21.4 percent as of Wednesday morning.
Statewide, hospitalizations have also been on the rise since Thanksgiving, with 612 Alabamians in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. At Alabama's peak, 3,203 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19 on Sept. 29.
Alexander City's Russell Medical Center has yet to experience the surge of COVID-19 admissions that caused it to extend its ICU into the hallway earlier this year, bringing in four flex beds. As of Dec. 27, an average of 4.9 of the hospital's six ICU beds are occupied at any given time, according to U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services (HHS) data. Zero ICU patients were COVID-positive.
.Heavy rains will continue today. One to two inches of rain have
already fallen in some areas. Additional rains may cause flash
flooding across portions of Central Alabama.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee,
Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Perry, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter,
Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...Through 6 PM.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional heavy rains of near one to two inches with
isolated higher amounts may occur in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&