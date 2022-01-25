COVID-19 hospitalizations are currently at their highest in 12 months with the state just 138 patients shy of breaking its record.
As of Tuesday, 2,946 Alabamians were in the hospital for COVID-19, according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data. A recent correction to ADPH's data dashboard, lowering the peak of hospitalizations during the delta-variant surge from 3,203 in September to 2,902 on Aug. 30, means the omicron wave has now surpassed the delta wave not just in terms of cases, but people in the hospital.
Hospitalizations have yet to break state records from the original strain of COVID-19, which ADPH still maintains is 3,084 patients on Jan. 11, 2021.
ADPH spokesperson Dr. Wes Stubblefield said the dashboard error for the first week of September was the result of "updates that were made to the way the data crossed from the reporting system to the dashboard," incorrectly suggesting that hospitalizations had peaked during the time of the delta variant. As of the Jan. 19 correction, "the data reflected currently on the dashboard is correct," he said.
At the local level, as with the delta wave, the number of ICU patients at Russell Medical Center has exceeded capacity. An average of 7.4 patients were receiving intensive care at any given time for the week of Jan. 13, the most recent week of Department Health and Human Services data, despite only six licensed ICU beds. Of those patients, 58 percent of them were COVID-positive.
East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika faces a similar situation, with an average of 34.7 patients in intensive care despite only 28 ICU beds. Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville does not have an ICU.
In the week through Sunday, Tallapoosa County recorded 995 new COVID-19 cases. According to ADPH, two have died since the new year, out of 209 COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.