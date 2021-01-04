Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a record-breaking 3,064 patients Monday, up 63% from Dec. 4, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Hospitalizations have been on the rise since late September and have increased by nearly 10% in the last week alone, up from 2,802 patients the previous Monday. This is the second peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama, which has already far surpassed the first peak of 1,613 patients on Aug. 6.
Intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy in Alabama is currently higher than the national average, with 91% of ICU beds occupied statewide in the week ending Dec. 31, compared to 77% nationally, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) data.
At the local level, nine patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at Russell Medical Center in Alexander City with all six ICU beds occupied, according to HHS data. Ten COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at Lake Martin Community Hospital, where there is no intensive care unit.
Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases in Tallapoosa County have plateaued in the past month, with a current average of 15-20 new cases reported daily across a 14-day moving average. Daily COVID-19 cases have also begun to plateau in Elmore County, with an average of 70-80 new cases per day in the past two weeks. Daily case counts for both counties still remain far higher than their previous spring and summer peaks.
In Coosa County, new daily COVID-19 positives remain at a rate of about four new cases per day.
In December, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans of a "very difficult January" in the wake of the holidays. According to experts, new cases resulting from holiday travel and gatherings could take up to two weeks to emerge.
Statewide, 4,878 Alabamians have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 4,259 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 619 probable.