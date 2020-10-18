Next week, thousands of Alabama students will be taking the next step to ensuring their promising futures. These students will be applying to top colleges and universities nationwide, during the 2020 Alabama College Application Week celebration, on Oct. 19-23.
The U.S. Department of Labor estimates nearly 90% of America’s future careers will require employees to have postsecondary experience — an associate degree, bachelors, or more. Students need every opportunity to reach their full potential and earning a college degree after high school graduation is a great way to accomplish this goal.
“During this event, high schools statewide will be hosting local college application celebrations — Alabama students will submit applications to colleges across the country,” said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) coordinator Dr. Willietta Ellis Conner. “Last year, more than 350 Alabama schools participated and nearly 34,000 students applied to colleges nationwide.”
The following colleges and universities have officially waived their application fees this week to allow Alabama students participating in ALCAC Week 2020, to submit their applications to their institutions at no cost:
• Alabama A&M University - Alabama
• Alabama State University - Alabama
• Allen University - South Carolina
• Andrew College - Georgia
• Athens State University - Alabama
• Auburn University - Alabama
• Auburn University at Montgomery - Alabama
• Belmont Abbey College - North Carolina
• Bethune-Cookman University - Florida
• Cumberland University - Tennessee
• Edward Waters College - Florida
• Faulkner University - Alabama
• Florida A&M University - Florida
• Florida Southern College - Florida
• Fort Valley State University - Georgia
• Georgia Institute of Technology - Georgia
• Georgia Southwestern State University - Georgia
• Huntingdon College - Alabama
• Jacksonville State University - Alabama
• Judson College - Alabama
• Knoxville College - Tennessee
• Lander University - South Carolina
• Lincoln Tech - Tennessee
• Lipscomb University - Tennessee
• Marion Military Institute - Alabama
• Maryville College - Tennessee
• Mercer University - Georgia
• Miles College - Alabama
• Mississippi College - Mississippi
• Ohio University - Ohio
• Samford University - Alabama
• Selma University - Alabama
• Spring Hill College - Alabama
• Stillman College - Alabama
• Talladega College - Alabama
• Tennessee Tech University - Tennessee
• The University of Alabama - Alabama
• The University of Alabama at Birmingham - Alabama
• The University of Alabama in Huntsville - Alabama
• The University of West Alabama - Alabama
• Troy University - Alabama
• Tuskegee University - Alabama
• Union University - Tennessee
• University of Dayton - Ohio
• University of Mobile - Alabama
• University of Montevallo - Alabama
• University of New Orleans - Louisiana
• University of North Alabama - Alabama
• University of South Alabama - Alabama
• University of West Florida - Florida
• Wofford College- South Carolina
• Alabama Community College System - Alabama
• Bevill State Community College - Alabama
• Bishop State Community College - Alabama
• Calhoun Community College - Alabama
• Central Alabama Community College – Alabama
• Chattahoochee Valley Community College - Alabama
• Coastal Alabama Community College – Alabama
• Drake State Technical College – Alabama
• Enterprise State Community College - Alabama
• Gadsden State Community College - Alabama
• Jefferson State Community College - Alabama
• Lawson State Community College - Alabama
• Lurleen B. Wallace Community College - Alabama
• Northeast Alabama Community College - Alabama
• Northwest Shoals Community College - Alabama
• Reid State Technical College - Alabama
• Shelton State Community College - Alabama
• Snead State Community College - Alabama
• Southern Union State Community College - Alabama
• Trenholm State Community College - Alabama
• Wallace Community College-Dothan - Alabama
• Wallace Community College-Selma - Alabama
• Wallace Community College-Hanceville - Alabama
Alabama College Application Week was started eight years ago to increase the overall number of students in our state applying to, and ultimately enrolling in, postsecondary education.
The Cash for College FAFSA initiative and Alabama College Application Week were combined into a single campaign (Alabama Possible) to help more K-12 students apply to college early, and complete their FAFSA applications.
A key goal is to increase the number of young people, especially first-generation and low-income students, pursuing college degrees. Last year during Alabama College Application Week, more than 130 schools had 100 percent Senior Class participation (all seniors applied to at-least one postsecondary institution). Students and parents can find additional information on college scholarships at the at the Alabama Possible Cash for College website.
Also, the ACAC Award of Excellence was presented this year to Sulligent High School and School Counselor Kathy Dean. This award is now presented annually to one school per state. To earn this award, schools must have timely submission of data, demonstrate commitment to student success and counselor serves as an exemplary model. Learn more about College Application Week by contacting your local school counselor or Conner at 334-694-4764 or wconner@alsde.edu.