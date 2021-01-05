Birmingham-based MainStreet Family Care, which has clinics across Alabama and Georgia including Alexander City, is having to make the choice in some of its clinics between wasting doses and not following ADPH allocation guidelines to the letter.
Last week, MainStreet rolled out COVID-19 vaccinations at all of its clinics, with each clinic receiving about 900 Moderna vaccine doses on Dec. 29. While the Moderna vaccine lasts six months frozen and 30 days thawed, the vaccine comes in vials of 10 doses which, once punctured, only last six hours.
Each MainStreet clinic has a daily capacity of 20 vaccinations, but some of the more rural clinics are lucky to fill 10, chief sales and marketing officer Betsy Stewart said. If eight appointments are made, that leaves two doses left at the end of the day that will expire by morning.
"Obviously, our priority is going to be to those who are eligible, but if it comes to the last hour and we don't have any more registrations we're going to find someone in the next group of people (eligible)," Stewart said.
At present, vaccines are still reserved for "Phase 1a" recipients under Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) distribution guidelines, which includes clinical and non-clinical frontline health workers in hospitals, nursing homes and in-home care. ADPH has not yet set a date for Phase 1b, which will broaden distribution to high-exposure essential workers and senior citizens 75 and older.
According to Stewart, MainStreet has reached out to ADPH for specific guidance on what to do with leftover, soon-to-expire vaccines but has not received a response. Instead, MainStreet has created an online form for patients in phases 1b and beyond to register their interest in a vaccine, and has begun pulling high-priority patients from this list.
"If it's between wasting a dose and calling somebody early from the 1b category, we're going to do that," Stewart said. "Because there are people who want it."
Part of the issue stems from a lack of vaccine demand from Phase 1a to reliably finish a 10-dose vial in one day. While appointments tend to be filling quickly in urban areas like Birmingham and Montgomery, some of the rural clinics including Alex City's are lagging. In Valley, Alabama, "we've been a couple days without opening a vial," Stewart said.
Another factor is some clinics' proximities to hospitals which have already received the vaccine. By the time MainStreet's Alex City clinic started offering vaccinations, Russell Medical and Lake Martin Community Hospital had already begun vaccinating their employees.
"The majority of those frontline healthcare workers are there in that hospital," she said. "They're going to get a vaccine there ... Russell (Medical) is a great option and we're glad that everyone has it."
Lake Martin Community Hospital, one of the first in Alabama to receive the Pfizer vaccine, said it was not ending the day with any leftover vaccines so far.
"We have had so many scheduled vaccines that it has not been an issue at all," Ivy Creek Healthcare marketing director Heidi Smith said. "We thaw only enough to serve who is scheduled to come that day, so no issues have arisen."
Like the Moderna vaccine, Pfizer vaccine doses must be used within six hours once thawed and punctured. Unlike Moderna, however, Pfizer's vials carry five doses each, meaning appointments can be scheduled more easily in multiples of five rather than 10.
According to director of nursing Kim McDonald, the hospital was administering about 50 doses per day in the first week. Smith said Lake Martin Community Hospital is required to ID all vaccine recipients and turn that information in to ADPH.
"The ADPH strictly regulates who can receive the vaccine and if guidelines are not followed, a facility can lose their vaccination privileges," she said. "We do not give any (vaccines) to anyone unless they are healthcare employees or some type of frontline workers."
Stewart said MainStreet was also trying to mitigate such scenarios by consolidating appointments at nearby clinics or asking patients to push appointments to the next day.
"Alex City has been slow," she said. "But we've seen that medium response there in Sylacauga. So, we've got a couple who are registering in Alex City; we'll send them up to Sylacauga and Talladega."
Ideally, a clinic will have 10 appointments a day, but some are still proceeding with seven or eight appointments, Stewart said.
"It's up to the providers' discretions, (but) we want more than half the vial to be accounted for," she said.
As of Monday, 4.6 million Americans have received a COVID-19 vaccination according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, falling short of the federal government's goal of 20 million by the new year.
In Alabama, 18.9% of the vaccines received so far have been administered, according to ADPH's weekly vaccine report. Vaccinations began three weeks ago.
Once states move on to Phase 1b, Stewart expects vaccine demand to accelerate.
"It covers a lot of manufacturing, of retail, of childcare workers, of educators, all of our teachers, so I do feel like that demand floodgate is going to open in Phase 1b," Stewart said. "So, we'll be happy to give those doses there."