Rides, games and carnival food are in town on Lee Street through the weekend thanks to promoters Ultimate Fair out of Birmingham. James Gang Amusements out of Andalusia will host the amenities.
Tom and Maria Pearson have been in business for 12 years and scout properties around the South that would be suitable to host fairs.
“We are the ones who promote it and put it all together,” Maria Pearson said.
The Pearsons had to seek approval from the City of Alexander City for a business license and from Tallapoosa County.
“We had to be cleared for permits, insurance and through zoning and planning,” Tom said. “We also had to get clearance from Gov. Kay Ivey to maintain guidelines.”
Tom said rides are disinfected after each turn and the staff has health protocols in place.
“The inspection guy just left and said everything looks great,” he said.
If it gets to be too crowded, Tom said he will evaluate limiting capacity. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
The Midway Ultimate Fair rolled into town Sunday to set up the festivities, which will be open tonight through Saturday.
Gates open at 5 p.m. tonight when a winner will be announced from a Facebook giveaway.
“We’ll choose one person who liked the Facebook page, along with one person they tagged,” Tom said.
Each of those winners will receive a free unlimited ride pass.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday as well and at 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission for tonight and Thursday is $4 or attendees can purchase armbands, which cover the cost of most rides. Admission for Friday and Saturday is to be determined and will be announced on the Ultimate Fair Facebook page.
“Closing time varies based on the crowd and weather,” Tom said. “We’ve been known to close early or stay open until 1 a.m. It just depends.”