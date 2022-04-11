An intense front will push into Alabama Wednesday, and severe storms can develop as it moves through the state.
The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has defined an “enhanced” risk, a level three out of five, for most of Mississippi, parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Iowa, and small parts of extreme northwest Alabama for Wednesday.
As of Monday afternoon, the majority of Alabama roughly north and west of Interstate 85 is in the “slight” risk, level two out of five, category. Tallapoosa County is mainly in the “slight” risk area, with points south and east of Camp Hill falling into the “marginal” risk category, a level one out of five. Elmore and Coosa Counties are in the “slight” risk category.
Storms Wednesday will mostly come overnight and into the early hours of Thursday. The line will move through late Wednesday night between midnight and 7 a.m. Thursday.
The core threat will come from strong, potentially damaging straight line winds up to 60 mph. Quarter size hail and tornadoes are also a possibility.
Highs will remain in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s the rest of the week. Rain is likely Friday and Saturday.
As the storm system approaches, modeling may indicate changes to the forecast. If updates are available, this story may change.