Alabama has asked the Supreme Court to intervene after a three-judge panel rule earlier this week, blocking the state's proposed congressional districts which were found to dilute Black voting power.
The panel of Alabama federal court judges have given the state until Feb. 7 to come up with a new map with two competitive Black districts, in which "Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it." As it stands now, Black Alabamians make up 27 percent of the population, but hold sway over only 14 percent — or one of seven — congressional districts, currently held by Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham).
On Friday, the state asked the Supreme Court to freeze the ruling, stating in court documents that heeding the ruling would mean "sorting and splitting voters across the state on the basis of race alone."
The rule was the result of two lawsuits filed in November, claiming Alabama's redistricting maps were a violation of the Voting Rights Act. U.S. Circuit Court Judge Stanley Marcus, nominated by Bill Clinton, and District Court Judges Anna M. Manasco and Terry F. Moorer, appointed by Donald Trump, rendered the opinion.
In a statement earlier this week, Alabama Republican Party chairman John Wahl said he was disappointed in the lower-court rule.
“The basic outlines of Alabama’s congressional districts have remained the same for several decades and have been upheld numerous times," Wahl stated. "I believe the question must be asked, what has changed between now and those past decisions to cause the court to act in this manner?"
Plaintiffs of the original lawsuits, however, praised Monday's rule, highlighting the demographic changes recorded by the 2020 Census.
"Black people drove a disproportionate share of Alabama’s population growth," NAACP Legal Defense Fund senior counsel Deuel Ross said in a statement. "Throughout last year, Black Alabamians publicly called on the Legislature to recognize this reality and sought equal representation in Congress. The state ignored these demands, but we are deeply gratified that the unanimous court found that Black voters deserve full representation now."