Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will serve as the keynote speaker at the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce’s “Chamber Luncheon” on Thursday at Central Alabama Community College’s Betty Carol Graham Center.
Joining Marshall will be state representative Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) who will update the audience on legislative matters from 2019 and upcoming priorities for 2020.
“A key initiative of the Chamber’s ongoing strategic plan is community engagement,” Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ed Collari said. “Events such as this provide an opportunity for local residents to connect with their elected representatives and be informed of the important issues happening in the area and around the state. We’re very grateful for Attorney General Marshall and Representative Oliver for taking part.”
With Oliver covering a recap of legislative action from 2019 and providing a glimpse into year ahead, Marshall will speak more broadly on the role of his office and how it impacts residents of Alabama.
“I appreciate the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce’s invitation to come speak to community leaders and the public about the ongoing work of the Alabama Attorney General’s office,” Marshall said. “From consumer protection to addressing violent crime, my staff and I work with local law enforcement on a never-ending mission to safeguard the people’s interest. I look forward to talking about some of that effort with Alex City area residents on Thursday.”
The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and is open to the public. The $10 cost includes lunch, and guests must RSVP to the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce no later than Wednesday by calling 256-234-3461 or emailing kim.dunn@alexandercitychamber.com.