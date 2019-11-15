T.C. Russell Field and Mike Smith are one and the same until the end of the month.
Smith has been flying at the airport since a junior at Benjamin Russell and currently is the airport manger. He will retire from the City of Alexander City on Nov. 30.
Instead of fueling planes, Smith plans to be a family man.
“I want to be able to pick my granddaughter up from school,” Smith said. “I also aspire to be somewhere in my camper, though I will be doing it by myself until my wife retires. We will travel and take our two little dogs.”
Before getting married, having children and grandchildren, Smith took to the runway at T.C. Russell Field and in 47 years was gone from Alex City only for four.
“I started flying lessons in 1972,” Smith said. “I was a junior in high school and left to go to Auburn for four years.”
Smith returned to Alexander City, already having his pilot’s license, to fly for Russell Corp. for 30 years. At his retirement, Smith will have worked for the City of Alexander City for 10 years.
“I have made a living from this airport for 40 years,” Smith said.
The pilot said he has seen many changes in those four decades.
“We only had 3,500 feet of runway in those days without a good approach,” Smith said. “I had to learn short-field landings. If you were not careful landing gear would catch hedges at the end of the runway.”
Now the airport’s runway is 5,400 feet with good approaches and a LED lighting system has replaced the old incandescent ones allowing business jets to come and go. Smith said he has seen all types of planes at the airport including a Gulfstream IV. Others include a Ford Tri-motor touchdown on the runway, the P-51 and Aero Commander of Bob Hoover when Russell Corp. was into Pop Warner football and experimental air craft “Breezy” he took a ride in.
“You are sitting in a chair belted in but nothing else around you,” Smith said. “Your feet are just out in the air. If you drop your keys, there is nothing to keep them in. They just fall to the ground.”
Smith said pilots have commented about the airport and the new terminal completed a few years ago.
“They say, ‘Wow, very nice. This is the cleanest small general aviation airport,’” Smith said. “They appreciate it and I believe it helps attract people to the area.”
Privacy was a high priority for Smith with top officials and big-name people flying through.
“We hid one star’s bus,” Smith said. “We hid it in a hangar and when he flew in, I choked the wheels and walked to the other side. He took three steps from the plane and was on the bus and gone.”
Smith said he understands the need for privacy.
“It may be someone looking for a quiet weekend on the lake,” Smith said. “They are just looking to get away.”
Even though the LSU-Alabama game was on the other side of the state Saturday, T.C. Russell Field saw plenty of traffic with fans going to the game.
“They will come stay on the lake for the weekend,” Smith said. “We had one guy come in. He was staying at a place on the lake. Saturday he flew to Tuscaloosa and back. He flew out Sunday a happy camper.”
Smith said he has seen a few accidents around the airport.
“A couple of years ago we had the experimental air craft crash and land just short of the runway near Taco Bell,” Smith said. “To see that grandfather and grandchild walk away was amazing. Then there was one Sunday morning a plane hit the ledge. One guy’s leg was broken and the other crawled to the state troopers’ office to report it.”
But it is a passenger and flight of a different sort that stands out in Smith’s mind.
“Military flights flying in the body of a deceased veteran,” Smith said. “It just gives me chills thinking about it. They have a procedure for pulling the hearse up to the plane so the casket is always facing the correct way even when the hearse leaves the airport.”
Smith already has a map for retirement. He is certified to perform aircraft inspections and maintenance, something he said he will do more of now that a full-time job is not in the way.
Smith also wants to spend more time with his hobbies. He is a HAM radio operator and likes woodworking but said he needs to get better. Although he does not own a plane currently, Smith doesn’t plan to be far from the sky.
“I think I will buy a project and rebuild it,” Smith said. “With what I’m certified to do, it will just cost me parts. I’m thinking of getting something from the ’40s. I really like the cloth-covered aircraft.”
But those plans may come second to his wife.
Smith and his wife Patti have already made numerous camping trips to the Smokies, the beach and Savannah, Georgia with grandchildren. They also have plans to return to Eufaula in the spring and visit Pensacola, Florida.
“My camper is my condo,” Smith said.