Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth is recommending some businesses immediately reopen.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide stay-at-home order was announced earlier this month to last until April 30. Ainsworth’s recommendation has not been approved and is being only discussed at this time. Ivey previously said the state had plans to review the order on or by April 28.
Ainsworth believes retail stores, restaurants, close contact services and childcare facilities should be able to safely reopen immediately under certain guidelines if it is something Ivey and state health officer Dr. Scott Harris approve of and sign off on.
“I talked to Gov. Ivey this morning and walked her through the recommendations,” Ainsworth said in a press conference Friday morning.
Some highlight’s of the full extensive report, which can be viewed here, are retail stores should be able to operate under guidelines such as operating at the same capacity of big box stores (50% capacity, checkout stores clearly marked and practicing social distancing, doors and exits with regular sanitization measures and more); restaurants should be able to operate with limited capacity and proper spacing, customers would have to be seated 6 feet apart, the groups would be limited to 6 guests per table and all surfaces would be sanitized regularly; close contact services such as barber shops, hair salons, tattoo, tanning, waxing and others should be able to operate under conditions all employees will be required to wear masks, no customers allowed in waiting areas and customers will be served by appointment only; and childcare facilities as long as they follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines and take proper sanitization measures.
Ainsworth believes other businesses should be able to open May 1, under certain conditions, such as medical and health services, entertainment venues, beaches, youth athletic facilities and more.
Ivey has not approved these recommendations at this time.