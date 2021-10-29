After the Bell students at Alexander City's three elementary schools painted paper lightbulbs and lit jack-o-lanterns with blue glow sticks Thursday, joining in on a nationwide recognition of afterschool programs.
The system-wide program provides 340 students, pre-kindergarten through 8th grade, with a meal, help with homework, counseling and art, music and STEM activities under the guidance of certified teachers. A three-year 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, awarded by the federal government this year, funds the program for kindergarten through 6th grade, making it free-of-charge for parents.
"They don't have to be latchkey kids," After the Bell director Ellen Martin said. "They have somewhere to be after school."
Lights on Afterschool, an annual rally organized by Afterschool Alliance, recognizes the need for such programs with the Empire State Building, RSA Tower in Montgomery and other landmarks across the country lit blue Thursday evening.
A survey commissioned by the nonprofit reports 24.6 million children in the U.S. do not have access to an afterschool program, the biggest barrier being cost. For families that do have access, for every one student enrolled, three are on the waiting list.
“We are sending the message that there aren’t nearly enough afterschool programs to serve the students and families who need them," Afterschool Alliance executive director Jodi Grant said in a statement. "The American Rescue Plan is providing an important but temporary boost for these programs, but the recovery and the growth we need will take more time and resources.”