Dadeville Elementary School students will be getting their art program back after one year's hiatus due to the pandemic.
Everything's Art, a volunteer organization of local artists, will be teaching classes one afternoon a week starting in the fall. The extracurricular activity was paused during the pandemic.
Everything's Art volunteer Kurt Pfitzner made the announcement at the Dadeville City Council meeting Tuesday.
"Right now we're doing the curriculum and designing the approach and getting the teachers for that," he said. "I think it's going to be a great opportunity to bring art back into the school for the children of Dadeville."
Dadeville Elementary assistant principal Diane Miller, who will take over as principal next school year, said they're still working out the details but it will probably be for an hour after school gets out. For the past year, Dadeville Elementary students have been unable to take visual arts classes as the school does not have its own art program.
"That's the only resource that our students have access to," Miller said. "We're thankful for what (Everything's Art) provides."