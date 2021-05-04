All after-school activities and practices for both Alexander City and Tallapoosa County school systems are canceled Tuesday afternoon due to the inclement weather forecast.
Cancelations include tonight's Alexander City Middle School band concert and the Tallapoosa County Board of Education work session. The work session has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. Thursday.
A special called Alex City Board of Education meeting has also been canceled and will be rescheduled at a to-be-determined date.
Alex City Schools is asking parents of students in the After the Bell program to pick up their kids by 4 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, Tallapoosa County is at an enhanced risk for severe weather, including damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes. The threat timing is from 4 to 8 p.m. for the northern half of the county and 6 to 10 p.m. for the southern half of the county.