For landowners affected by the recent tornado, the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) said there may be a way to help.
The AFC put out a press release on Jan. 23 stating timber owners that were affected by the Jan. 12 tornadoes may be eligible for financial relief.
For the financial relief through the Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP) to be available for use, there must be enough requests from landowners.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the purpose of the EFRP is to aid non-industrial, private forest owners with recovering their forest’s health after a natural disaster.
“Although there is no guarantee, the more interest is generated, the likelier the program will be activated. ERFP must be activated for assistance to be offered,” the press release said.
Landowners with damaged or fallen trees due to the recent storm are encouraged to reach out to their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) office.
The local FSA office for Tallapoosa County and Coosa County is located at 1995 Cherokee Road in Alexander City and their phone number is (256) 329-3084.
The AFC is focused on protecting forest resources, managing state forests and educating citizens on Alabama’s forests. More information about the forestry commission can be found at forestry.alabama.gov.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
