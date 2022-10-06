Dadeville residents will pay tribute this weekend to a local that dedicated her life to helping save lives.
Pink Out the Finale Walk will celebrate the memory of Clara “Jan” Cox Pearson, who championed breast cancer awareness throughout Tallapoosa County and Alabama for over 20 years.
Pearson organized an awareness walk every year in Dadeville, but died this summer. Now, her only daughter will take up her mantle. Shernita Lockhart will commemorate her mother’s legacy alongside fellow breast cancer survivors during a memorial walk at Pennington Park on Saturday, Oct. 8
“The walk will honor my mom because she became a huge advocate,” Lockhart said. “It's been difficult this year because I call this the finale, the last walk in her memory, but I can say I'm proud. I'm so proud of what she left behind.”
The walk comes at a poignant time as October marks breast cancer awareness month, which focuses on informing the public about a cancer that over 264,000 people are diagnosed with each year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pearson, however, faced breast cancer at a particularly young age, receiving her diagnosis at 16 years old. Despite losing both her breasts to the disease, Pearson ultimately completed treatment and lived a full life, according to her daughter.
As an adult, Lockhart explained that her mother harnessed the experience into a cause to help people and other survivors.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“When she found that certain ladies or men in the community had been diagnosed with breast cancer, a lot of times she would go to see them,” Lockhart said. “She wouldn't just wait for them to come to her. She would hit the pavement running, trying to make sure that they got treatment.”
Lockhart will embody her mother’s advocacy Saturday with survivor stories as well as community outreach in the form of family activities, including live music, free hamburgers and hotdogs, as well as a bouncy house for children.
“We are asking everybody to come out and just enjoy themselves. Bring the kids and have a good time. We just want to make this a great day,” Lockhart said.
For the walk, Lockhart explains that participants will begin at Pennington Park, before walking along Dadeville City Cemetery and towards the Dadeville High School football field. Attendees will then converge at Pearson’s residence where 100 balloons will be dispersed as tribute to her life.
“We're going to be releasing them on that day in her honor as well as others that have lost their lives to breast cancer,” Lockhart said.
According to Lockhart, the walk will commence at 10 a.m. with Dadeville police escorting participants throughout the day.