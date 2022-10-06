2021 Dadeville ovarian cancer walk
Buy Now

Shernita Lockhart will commemorate her mother’s legacy alongside fellow breast cancer survivors with a memorial walk in Dadeville this Saturday, Oct. 8. This is likely to be among the largest walks in Dadeville focused on cancer awareness since The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation Mother Walk took place  last year, shown above. 

 File / The Outlook

Dadeville residents will pay tribute this weekend to a local that dedicated her life to helping save lives. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you