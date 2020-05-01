A total of 85 veterans at Bill Nichols Veterans Home in Alexander City have tested positive for COVID-19 since April 8 and 18 veterans have died from the illness, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs commissioner Kent Davis announced Friday morning as ADVA hosted a town hall on Facebook Live.
Bill Nichols has seen numerous positive COVID-19 cases — in both staff and residents — and Davis said it was a mix of cases as some were symptomatic while others were asymptomatic.
A lot of the 85 veterans who tested positive have remained asymptomatic, according to Davis. There are 42 resident veterans in Bill Nichols that are considered active-positive for the coronavirus right now, he said.
Davis got emotional when he talked about the residents who have died from COVID-19 and said his heart goes out to the families.
Davis also announced the investigation at Bill Nichols has been completed.
Davis said teams from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and ADVA completed their investigation and their reports appear to greatly agree and have only minor recommendations.
"I'm sure there will be lessons to be learned in this," Davis said.
Davis said the first positive test for a Bill Nichols resident came back April 8 but he suspects the test was administered long before that date as, at the time, testing was taking about 10 days to come back. First tests were administered April 3, according to Davis.
Davis explained the testing protocols do not give higher priority to nursing homes or state veterans homes. These facilities are not allowed to test a resident unless they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.
"The testing does continue to be an issue," Davis said.
Davis explained other state veterans home still must follow that protocol of meeting certain criteria before being tested. He said an exception was made for Bill Nichols due to its outbreak.
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins was a guest on the live town hall and said he has felt helpless at times during this Bill Nichols crisis.
"There is however one way I know we can all help," Spraggins said.
Spraggins said loud, uniformed gossip is unfair to all parties who are working so hard to contain the coronavirus. He advised citizens to trust official sources only and not word of mouth or circulating social media posts.
