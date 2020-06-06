adph noon sat

ADPH's dashboard is updated once daily, currently, around 10 a.m. Tallapoosa Publishers reports the latest numbers each day around noon. View the dashboard anytime here.

It appears the state saw a spike in cases in the last 24 hours, but the Alabama Department of Public Health said things may not be exactly as they appear.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), (ADPH) and its vendor have resolved issues related to delays in the national surveillance system. Delays affect the number of cases and tested reported on this dashboard," ADPH wrote in a notice on its COVID-19 dashboard. "As a result of a reporting backlog, this dashboard appears to display sizable increases in all numbers. The reason is that there has been a lag time in adding some reports.

"The national surveillance pipeline became overwhelmed earlier this week due to a large increase in the volume of COVID-19 laboratory results. ADPH staff worked tirelessly with CDC and its vendor to resolve the issues as quickly as possible."

ADPH said earlier this week it was experiencing growing pains in reporting COVID-19 numbers and was seeing delays. 

Comparing ADPH's data from 24 hours ago to noon Saturday shows there was an increase of 636 new COVID-19 cases in the state, now at 19,709 positive cumulative cases. ADPH's statement means some of these cases may have been diagnosed earlier this week but due to delays they were not reported on time and it now appears to be a large one-day increase. However, it is stating all data is now accurate.

There are 334 probable cases in the state. 

According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

In the last 14 days, there have been 5,572 new confirmed cases with 72,848 tests given. 

Tallapoosa County, which has the 10th-most cases in the state, added four new cases, now at 439 confirmed cases with 66 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Tallapoosa County still ranks No. 3 for most deaths in the state. There are five probable cases in Tallapoosa County and zero probable deaths.

ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 47 new cases and 736 tested in the last two weeks. 

Coosa County is still at 40 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been seven new cases and 73 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.

Elmore County's case count increased by 20, now at 401 confirmed cases with 10 COVID-19 deaths. Elmore County has the 12th-most cases in the state. There are 11 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. Elmore County has seen 149 new cases of 1,317 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 245,310 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 312 have been tested in Coosa County, 3,796 in Elmore County and 2,869 in Tallapoosa County.

According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday evening, 11,395 people have presumably recovered from COVID-19. 

"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."

Statewide, there have been 685 deaths due to COVID-19 and four probable deaths, according to ADPH.

Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

There have been 1,993 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.

Since March 13, there have been 612 patients in intensive care units and 363 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,366 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,085 employees and 1,779 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. 

All data can be viewed here.

Here is the latest information for each county as of noon Saturday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):

Mobile237723115124
Montgomery19931131347
Jefferson198043011105
Tuscaloosa8961314617
Marshall73061969
Franklin60824369
Lee577703134
Shelby5421026619
Butler442178322
Tallapoosa439286966
Walker43345193
Elmore401379610
Chambers373169826
Madison371173415
Morgan36145431
Baldwin30487809
Dallas30223373
Lowndes27677712
Etowah270552612
DeKalb26826693
Autauga25925065
Coffee24419091
Sumter24310718
Pike23919111
Houston23740065
Bullock2256637
Colbert20628924
Hale195138211
Russell19317190
Barbour1909321
Marengo18217386
Lauderdale18141112
Cullman18036081
Calhoun17445943
Wilcox1676987
Choctaw15550110
Clarke15114022
St. Clair13838872
Dale13113280
Randolph12910238
Talladega12733625
Marion126133311
Pickens12210866
Limestone11925390
Chilton10816332
Greene985595
Macon968705
Winston9314060
Jackson8825603
Henry855992
Covington8412611
Crenshaw838093
Escambia8213443
Bibb7714681
Washington776806
Blount7017791
Monroe547152
Lawrence538190
Geneva466920
Perry468420
Conecuh444221
Cherokee409984
Coosa403121
Clay295142
Lamar285940
Fayette177020
Cleburne153791
Unknown or Out of StateN/A0N/A

