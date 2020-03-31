The Alabama Department of Public Health announced changes to its dashboard Tuesday morning. The ADPH will now have two categories to record death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the ADPH said there are 18 reported deaths in the state of Alabama but only 13 of those cases are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus.

To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in Deaths From This Illness. Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.

