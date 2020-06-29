Today's COVID-19 update from the state includes lab results from both Saturday and Sunday.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the total daily case count for Saturday it reported on dashboard Sunday showed 105 new cases.
"The automatic feeds from laboratories that make up the majority of the SARS-CoV-2 lab reports received did not process," ADPH wrote on its website. "The backlog for June 27 should be fixed and reflected in the June 28 daily total on the dashboard which will occur in (Monday's) update.
"Therefore the June 29 update will include the lab results from June 27 and 28. This also affects the total confirmed cases and total tested numbers that appear on the dashboard (Sunday) and (Monday)."
In the last two days, there have been 2,077 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, coming to a cumulative number of 36,682, as of 1:15 p.m. Monday.
Additionally, there are 493 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 10,425 new confirmed cases with 102,783 tests given, according to what ADPH is currently reporting.
Tallapoosa County added 22 new cases in the last two days, now at 556 confirmed cases. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to still rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 83 new cases and 1,019 tests given.
Coosa County is still at 55 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been nine new cases and 124 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's added 25 new cases in the last two days to be at 771 confirmed cases and one more death, now at 14 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 15 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 237 new cases and 1,922 tests.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 392,800 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 482 have been tested in Coosa County, 6,322 in Elmore County and 4,613 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 905 deaths due to COVID-19 and 24 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 18,866 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,725 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported, from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties:
|Jefferson
|4053
|65106
|134
|Montgomery
|3727
|19387
|93
|Mobile
|3537
|35268
|133
|Tuscaloosa
|1925
|20832
|36
|Marshall
|1453
|9449
|9
|Lee
|1135
|11132
|37
|Shelby
|1018
|16549
|23
|Madison
|996
|26872
|6
|Morgan
|939
|9155
|3
|Franklin
|831
|3659
|11
|Walker
|827
|7049
|15
|Elmore
|796
|6322
|14
|Dallas
|781
|4494
|8
|Baldwin
|626
|13959
|9
|Butler
|602
|2410
|27
|Etowah
|597
|8460
|13
|Chambers
|571
|2957
|27
|DeKalb
|562
|4420
|5
|Tallapoosa
|556
|4613
|69
|Autauga
|521
|3996
|11
|Lowndes
|456
|1343
|18
|Russell
|452
|3256
|0
|Houston
|420
|8885
|4
|Pike
|395
|3123
|5
|Limestone
|394
|4602
|0
|Cullman
|393
|5789
|3
|Lauderdale
|392
|6960
|4
|Bullock
|360
|1274
|9
|Colbert
|358
|4494
|5
|Coffee
|346
|3467
|1
|Barbour
|319
|1738
|1
|Covington
|302
|2533
|4
|Hale
|281
|2076
|20
|Wilcox
|278
|1222
|8
|St. Clair
|277
|6103
|2
|Sumter
|274
|1336
|12
|Marengo
|273
|2630
|11
|Calhoun
|261
|6205
|5
|Clarke
|261
|2260
|5
|Escambia
|248
|2267
|6
|Talladega
|245
|5191
|5
|Dale
|235
|2967
|0
|Winston
|226
|2250
|3
|Jackson
|204
|4239
|2
|Chilton
|203
|2348
|2
|Pickens
|198
|1683
|6
|Marion
|197
|2137
|12
|Blount
|196
|2896
|1
|Choctaw
|191
|685
|12
|Monroe
|189
|1729
|2
|Conecuh
|176
|880
|4
|Macon
|165
|1352
|8
|Greene
|164
|905
|7
|Randolph
|163
|1389
|9
|Bibb
|162
|2039
|1
|Perry
|132
|1385
|0
|Henry
|128
|1267
|3
|Crenshaw
|122
|1164
|3
|Washington
|98
|1077
|6
|Lawrence
|97
|1241
|0
|Cherokee
|70
|1244
|7
|Lamar
|70
|927
|1
|Fayette
|66
|1103
|1
|Geneva
|59
|1346
|0
|Coosa
|55
|482
|1
|Clay
|48
|728
|2
|Cleburne
|30
|494
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A