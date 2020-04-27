The Alabama Department of Public Health has added only a small amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state and locally since Sunday night.
As of 12:15 p.m. Monday, there are now 6,467 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, which is an increase of 49 since Sunday night. ADPH thanked Alabamians for their patients in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.
"Thank you for being patient with us as we make updates to our dashboard," the post read.
Tallapoosa County added only two cases since Sunday night, now at 276, but it also added only two more tests since then, according to ADPH.
Coosa County still has 29 confirmed cases while Elmore County sits at 79.
Statewide, the ADPH is reporting 73,747 total tested. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 1,277 tests counted by ADPH, 98 in Coosa County and 1,024 in Elmore County.
ADPH is still reporting 17 deaths in Tallapoosa County and one death apiece in Coosa and Elmore counties.
ADPH is now reporting only confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The criteria for death counts now include people who died with a positive COVID-19 laboratory test as well as individuals whose death certificates list, as the cause of death, COVID-19 or an equivalent.
ADPH said it is working on reporting how many COVID-19 patients have recovered from the illness.
"The recoveries category is one that we are asked about often," ADPH health media and communications director Ryan Easterling said in an email. "We are working on being able to report that information and (it) is one we hope to be able to include in the future."
As of Monday, ADPH still shows Tallapoosa County as the second highest confirmed case rate per capita of all 67 counties with a rate of 683.7 per 100,000 persons, following behind only Chambers County, which has 286 confirmed cases, at 860.0. This per capita rate allows a county-by-county comparison as if each population was the same.
Coosa County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 is 272.0 while Elmore County's is 97.3 per 100,000 persons.
Across the state, ADPH is reporting 219 deaths due to the coronavirus.
There have been 861 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 335 patients in intensive care units and 195 on a ventilator. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 370 employees and 539 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In the medical field, 908 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctor's offices have tested positive.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also added six new symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms might include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure. Previous symptoms were fever, cough and shortness of breath.
See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 12:15 p.m. Monday below:
Autauga County:
38 confirmed cases
646 total tests
2 deaths
Baldwin County:
165 confirmed cases
2,416 total tests
3 deaths
Barbour County:
34 confirmed cases
248 total tests
0 deaths
Bibb County:
38 confirmed cases
506 total tests
0 deaths
Blount County:
34 confirmed cases
499 total tests
0 deaths
Bullock County:
12 confirmed cases
90 total tests
0 deaths
Butler County:
33 confirmed cases
207 total tests
1 deaths
Calhoun County:
91 confirmed cases
1,133 total tests
3 deaths
Chambers County:
286 confirmed cases
940 total tests
18 deaths
Cherokee County:
14 confirmed cases
135 total tests
0 deaths
Chilton County:
51 confirmed cases
486 total tests
1 deaths
Choctaw County:
32 confirmed cases
120 total tests
0 deaths
Clarke County:
25 confirmed cases
328 total tests
1 deaths
Clay County:
19 confirmed cases
210 total tests
1 deaths
Cleburne County:
12 confirmed cases
76 total tests
1 deaths
Coffee County:
98 confirmed cases
605 total tests
0 deaths
Colbert County:
23 confirmed cases
713 total tests
2 deaths
Conecuh County:
9 confirmed cases
92 total tests
0 deaths
Coosa County:
29 confirmed cases
98 total tests
1 deaths
Covington County:
33 confirmed cases
345 total tests
1 deaths
Crenshaw County:
12 confirmed cases
216 total tests
0 deaths
Cullman County:
51 confirmed cases
766 total tests
0 deaths
Dale County:
25 confirmed cases
269 total tests
0 deaths
Dallas County:
33 confirmed cases
439 total tests
2 deaths
DeKalb County:
71 confirmed cases
877 total tests
2 deaths
Elmore County:
79 confirmed cases
1,024 total tests
1 deaths
Escambia County:
26 confirmed cases
314 total tests
1 deaths
Etowah County:
125 confirmed cases
1,061 total tests
8 deaths
Fayette County:
5 confirmed cases
240 total tests
0 deaths
Franklin County:
41 confirmed cases
401 total tests
0 deaths
Geneva County:
8 confirmed cases
156 total tests
0 deaths
Greene County:
46 confirmed cases
132 total tests
0 deaths
Hale County:
41 confirmed cases
225 total tests
2 deaths
Henry County:
22 confirmed cases
158 total tests
1 deaths
Houston County:
77 confirmed cases
662 total tests
3 deaths
Jackson County:
45 confirmed cases
930 total tests
2 deaths
Jefferson County:
841 confirmed cases
12,924 total tests
33 deaths
Lamar County:
10 confirmed cases
205 total tests
0 deaths
Lauderdale County:
31 confirmed cases
1,298 total tests
2 deaths
Lawrence County:
12 confirmed cases
274 total tests
0 deaths
Lee County:
367 confirmed cases
2,599 total tests
24 deaths
Limestone County:
42 confirmed cases
990 total tests
0 deaths
Lowndes County:
39 confirmed cases
120 total tests
1 deaths
Macon County:
34 confirmed cases
276 total tests
2 deaths
Madison County:
213 confirmed cases
4,761 total tests
4 deaths
Marengo County:
41 confirmed cases
397 total tests
3 deaths
Marion County:
75 confirmed cases
635 total tests
5 deaths
Marshall County:
308 confirmed cases
1,687 total tests
5 deaths
Mobile County:
926 confirmed cases
6,607 total tests
41 deaths
Monroe County:
11 confirmed cases
153 total tests
1 deaths
Montgomery County:
289 confirmed cases
2,345 total tests
4 deaths
Morgan County:
65 confirmed cases
1,175 total tests
0 deaths
Perry County:
9 confirmed cases
199 total tests
0 deaths
Pickens County:
47 confirmed cases
340 total tests
1 deaths
Pike County:
63 confirmed cases
545 total tests
0 deaths
Randolph County:
60 confirmed cases
258 total tests
4 deaths
Russell County:
53 confirmed cases
398 total tests
0 deaths
Shelby County:
314 confirmed cases
3,282 total tests
9 deaths
St. Clair County:
66 confirmed cases
935 total tests
0 deaths
Sumter County:
53 confirmed cases
182 total tests
2 deaths
Talladega County:
58 confirmed cases
1,001 total tests
2 deaths
Tallapoosa County:
276 confirmed cases
1,277 total tests
17 deaths
Tuscaloosa County:
194 confirmed cases
3,144 total tests
0 deaths
Unknown or Out of State County:
0 confirmed cases
6,554 total tests
0 deaths
Walker County:
93 confirmed cases
769 total tests
0 deaths
Washington County:
26 confirmed cases
152 total tests
1 deaths
Wilcox County:
57 confirmed cases
189 total tests
1 deaths
Winston County:
11 confirmed cases
313 total tests
0 deaths