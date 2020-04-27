adph noon mon

The Alabama Department of Public Health has added only a small amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state and locally since Sunday night.

As of 12:15 p.m. Monday, there are now 6,467 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, which is an increase of 49 since Sunday night. ADPH thanked Alabamians for their patients in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

"Thank you for being patient with us as we make updates to our dashboard," the post read.

Tallapoosa County added only two cases since Sunday night, now at 276, but it also added only two more tests since then, according to ADPH. 

Coosa County still has 29 confirmed cases while Elmore County sits at 79.

Statewide, the ADPH is reporting 73,747 total tested. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 1,277 tests counted by ADPH, 98 in Coosa County and 1,024 in Elmore County. 

ADPH is still reporting 17 deaths in Tallapoosa County and one death apiece in Coosa and Elmore counties.

ADPH is now reporting only confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The criteria for death counts now include people who died with a positive COVID-19 laboratory test as well as individuals whose death certificates list, as the cause of death, COVID-19 or an equivalent. 

ADPH said it is working on reporting how many COVID-19 patients have recovered from the illness.

"The recoveries category is one that we are asked about often," ADPH health media and communications director Ryan Easterling said in an email. "We are working on being able to report that information and (it) is one we hope to be able to include in the future."

As of Monday, ADPH still shows Tallapoosa County as the second highest confirmed case rate per capita of all 67 counties with a rate of 683.7 per 100,000 persons, following behind only Chambers County, which has 286 confirmed cases, at 860.0. This per capita rate allows a county-by-county comparison as if each population was the same.

Coosa County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 is 272.0 while Elmore County's is 97.3 per 100,000 persons. 

Across the state, ADPH is reporting 219 deaths due to the coronavirus.

There have been 861 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.

Since March 13, there have been 335 patients in intensive care units and 195 on a ventilator. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 370 employees and 539 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In the medical field, 908 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctor's offices have tested positive. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also added six new symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms might include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure. Previous symptoms were fever, cough and shortness of breath.

See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 12:15 p.m. Monday below: 

Autauga County: 
38 confirmed cases

646 total tests
2 deaths

Baldwin County: 
165 confirmed cases

2,416 total tests
3 deaths

Barbour County: 
34 confirmed cases

248 total tests
0 deaths

Bibb County: 
38 confirmed cases

506 total tests
0 deaths

Blount County: 
34 confirmed cases

499 total tests
0 deaths

Bullock County: 
12 confirmed cases

90 total tests
0 deaths

Butler County: 
33 confirmed cases

207 total tests
1 deaths

Calhoun County: 
91 confirmed cases

1,133 total tests
3 deaths

Chambers County: 
286 confirmed cases

940 total tests
18 deaths

Cherokee County: 
14 confirmed cases

135 total tests
0 deaths

Chilton County: 
51 confirmed cases

486 total tests
1 deaths

Choctaw County: 
32 confirmed cases

120 total tests
0 deaths

Clarke County: 
25 confirmed cases

328 total tests
1 deaths

Clay County: 
19 confirmed cases

210 total tests
1 deaths

Cleburne County: 
12 confirmed cases

76 total tests
1 deaths

Coffee County: 
98 confirmed cases

605 total tests
0 deaths

Colbert County: 
23 confirmed cases

713 total tests
2 deaths

Conecuh County: 
9 confirmed cases

92 total tests
0 deaths

Coosa County: 
29 confirmed cases

98 total tests
1 deaths

Covington County: 
33 confirmed cases

345 total tests
1 deaths

Crenshaw County: 
12 confirmed cases

216 total tests
0 deaths

Cullman County: 
51 confirmed cases

766 total tests
0 deaths

Dale County: 
25 confirmed cases

269 total tests
0 deaths

Dallas County: 
33 confirmed cases

439 total tests
2 deaths

DeKalb County: 
71 confirmed cases

877 total tests
2 deaths

Elmore County: 
79 confirmed cases

1,024 total tests
1 deaths

Escambia County: 
26 confirmed cases

314 total tests
1 deaths

Etowah County: 
125 confirmed cases

1,061 total tests
8 deaths

Fayette County: 
5 confirmed cases

240 total tests
0 deaths

Franklin County: 
41 confirmed cases

401 total tests
0 deaths

Geneva County: 
8 confirmed cases

156 total tests
0 deaths

Greene County: 
46 confirmed cases

132 total tests
0 deaths

Hale County: 
41 confirmed cases

225 total tests
2 deaths

Henry County: 
22 confirmed cases

158 total tests
1 deaths

Houston County: 
77 confirmed cases

662 total tests
3 deaths

Jackson County: 
45 confirmed cases

930 total tests
2 deaths

Jefferson County: 
841 confirmed cases

12,924 total tests
33 deaths

Lamar County: 
10 confirmed cases

205 total tests
0 deaths

Lauderdale County: 
31 confirmed cases

1,298 total tests
2 deaths

Lawrence County: 
12 confirmed cases

274 total tests
0 deaths

Lee County: 
367 confirmed cases

2,599 total tests
24 deaths

Limestone County: 
42 confirmed cases

990 total tests
0 deaths

Lowndes County: 
39 confirmed cases

120 total tests
1 deaths

Macon County: 
34 confirmed cases

276 total tests
2 deaths

Madison County: 
213 confirmed cases

4,761 total tests
4 deaths

Marengo County: 
41 confirmed cases

397 total tests
3 deaths

Marion County: 
75 confirmed cases

635 total tests
5 deaths

Marshall County: 
308 confirmed cases

1,687 total tests
5 deaths

Mobile County: 
926 confirmed cases

6,607 total tests
41 deaths

Monroe County: 
11 confirmed cases

153 total tests
1 deaths

Montgomery County: 
289 confirmed cases

2,345 total tests
4 deaths

Morgan County: 
65 confirmed cases

1,175 total tests
0 deaths

Perry County: 
9 confirmed cases

199 total tests
0 deaths

Pickens County: 
47 confirmed cases

340 total tests
1 deaths

Pike County: 
63 confirmed cases

545 total tests
0 deaths

Randolph County: 
60 confirmed cases

258 total tests
4 deaths

Russell County: 
53 confirmed cases

398 total tests
0 deaths

Shelby County: 
314 confirmed cases

3,282 total tests
9 deaths

St. Clair County: 
66 confirmed cases

935 total tests
0 deaths

Sumter County: 
53 confirmed cases

182 total tests
2 deaths

Talladega County: 
58 confirmed cases

1,001 total tests
2 deaths

Tallapoosa County: 
276 confirmed cases

1,277 total tests
17 deaths

Tuscaloosa County: 
194 confirmed cases

3,144 total tests
0 deaths

Unknown or Out of State County: 
0 confirmed cases

6,554 total tests
0 deaths

Walker County: 
93 confirmed cases

769 total tests
0 deaths

Washington County: 
26 confirmed cases

152 total tests
1 deaths

Wilcox County: 
57 confirmed cases

189 total tests
1 deaths

Winston County: 
11 confirmed cases

313 total tests
0 deaths

