While the number of cases didn't change much overnight, the Alabama Department of Public Health is now reporting one death in Tallapoosa County.
The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 831 confirmed cases — up only one case from Sunday night's report — statewide as of Monday morning.
As of 10:35 a.m. Monday, there are still eight confirmed cases in Tallapoosa County and three confirmed cases in Coosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. ADPH is still reporting 13 confirmed cases in Elmore County at this time.
The confirmed coronavirus-related death count sits at six, according to Alabama Department of Public Health.
Over in Lee County, where there are 57 confirmed cases at this time, East Alabama Medical Center officials said Sunday the death toll of COVID-19 patients at its hospital grew to six over the weekend.
Four of those patients were from Chambers County and two were from Lee County. EAMC's immediate service area includes Lee, Chambers, Tallapoosa, Bullock, Randolph, Russell and Clay counties.
"... There’s an official process that the ADPH must complete prior to adding to the COVID-19 state death count," EAMC said on its Facebook page. "EAMC is sharing COVID-19 information daily so as to keep area residents informed."
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 6,531 people as of Monday morning. ADPH's website states it updates this number once per day.
Current cases in each county as of 10:35 a.m. Monday are listed below:
Autauga (6)
Baldwin (15)
Blount (5)
Bullock (3)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (3)
Chambers (28)
Cherokee (2)
Chilton (8)
Choctaw (1)
Clay (2)
Cleburne (5)
Colbert (2)
Coosa (3)
Covington (2)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (7)
Dallas (2)
DeKalb (4)
Elmore (13)
Escambia (1)
Etowah (6)
Franklin (3)
Greene (3)
Houston (7)
Jackson (5)
Jefferson (248)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (12)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (57)
Limestone (16)
Lowndes (1)
Macon (1)
Madison (79)
Marengo (5)
Marion (10)
Marshall (5)
Mobile (43)
Monroe (1)
Montgomery (22)
Morgan (17)
Pickens (2)
Pike (4)
Randolph (2)
Russell (1)
St. Clair (13)
Shelby (77)
Talladega (4)
Tallapoosa (8)
Tuscaloosa (23)
Walker (30)
Washington (4)
Wilcox (2)
Winston (2)
Stay tuned with Tallapoosa Publishers twice per day for the latest numbers, and check here where ADPH states confirmed cases and deaths are being updated in real time.