The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting three COVID-19 related deaths in the state as of Friday morning.
The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 540 confirmed cases statewide as of 10 a.m. Friday.
ADPH is reporting four in Tallapoosa County, two in Coosa County and 10 cases in Elmore County.
The updated numbers show there are 173 cases in Jefferson County, 47 in Lee County, 54 in Shelby County, 43 in Madison County, 20 in Tuscaloosa County, 21 in Mobile County and 17 in Montgomery County.
See the full list of counties below.
Autauga (6)
Baldwin (5)
Blount (3)
Bullock (2)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (2)
Chambers (13)
Cherokee (1)
Chilton (4)
Choctaw (1)
Clay (1)
Cleburne (1)
Colbert (1)
Coosa (2)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (6)
Dallas (2)
DeKalb (1)
Elmore (10)
Etowah (4)
Franklin (3)
Houston (3)
Jackson (4)
Jefferson (173)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (9)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (47)
Limestone (13)
Lowndes (1)
Madison (43)
Marengo (1)
Marion (7)
Marshall (3)
Mobile (21)
Montgomery (17)
Morgan (9)
Pickens (1)
Pike (2)
Russell (1)
St. Clair (6)
Shelby (54)
Talladega (4)
Tallapoosa (4)
Tuscaloosa (20)
Walker (18)
Washington (2)
Wilcox (2)
Winston (1)
The Alabama Department of Public Health has tested 4,082 as of 10 a.m. Friday morning. Confirmed cases and deaths are reported in real time. Total tested and testing sites are updated once a day.
The number of total tested primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL), along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required by law to report positive tests to ADPH. Some commercial labs do not report negative specimens.
Call the state COVID-19 24/7 hotline at 1-888-264-2256 for testing sites and hours of operation near you. There is no medical advice provided at this telephone number.
Here is a full list of total cases by day with each date showing its reported cases in the latest update.
3/27: 540 (+9)
3/26: 531 (+145)
3/25: 386 (+144)
3/24: 242 (+46)
3/23: 196 (+39)
3/22: 157 (+26)
3/21: 131 (+25)
3/20: 106 (+25)
3/19: 81 (+30)
3/18: 51 (+12)
3/17: 39
Stay tuned with Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. for the latest numbers twice per day and check ADPH's website here.