There are now two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Tallapoosa County, according to the latest numbers released at 4:40 p.m. Tuesdayby the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 242 in the state — up from 215 Tuesday morning.
The updated numbers show there are 91 cases in Jefferson County, 27 in Shelby County, 21 in Madison County, 26 in Lee County, 10 in Tuscaloosa County, eight in Elmore County, four in St. Clair County, nine in Montgomery County, four in Baldwin County, five in Chambers and Walker counties, six in Mobile County, three in Lauderdale County, three in Cullman County, four in Limestone County, two apiece in Calhoun, Talladega, Morgan and Jackson counties, and one each in Lamar, Marion, Houston, Franklin, Autauga and Washington counties.
Stay tuned with The Outlook for the latest numbers, which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH's website here.
As of Tuesday morning, a total of 2,321 people have been tested, according to ADPH. That number has not changed as of 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. There have been zero COVID-19 deaths in Alabama.