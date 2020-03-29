The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 830 confirmed cases statewide as of Sunday night.
As of 8:20 p.m. Sunday, there are still eight confirmed cases in Tallapoosa County but the number of confirmed cases in Coosa County has increased to three, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. There are still 13 in Elmore County at this time.
The confirmed coronavirus-related death count sits at four, according to Alabama Department of Public Health.
Over in Lee County, where there are 57 confirmed cases at this time, East Alabama Medical Center officials said Sunday the death toll of COVID-19 patients at its hospital has risen to six over the weekend.
Four of those patients were from Chambers County and two were from Lee County. EAMC's immediate service area includes Lee, Chambers, Tallapoosa, Bullock, Randolph, Russell and Clay counties.
"As of 3 p.m., only one of the Chambers County deaths was reflected on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) website as there’s an official process that the ADPH must complete prior to adding to the COVID-19 state death count," EAMC said on its Facebook page. "EAMC is sharing COVID-19 information daily so as to keep area residents informed."
Current cases in each county as of 8:20 p.m. Saturday are listed below:
Autauga (6)
Baldwin (15)
Blount (5)
Bullock (3)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (3)
Chambers (27)
Cherokee (2)
Chilton (8)
Choctaw (1)
Clay (2)
Cleburne (5)
Colbert (2)
Coosa (3)
Covington (2)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (7)
Dallas (2)
DeKalb (4)
Elmore (13)
Escambia (1)
Etowah (6)
Franklin (3)
Greene (3)
Houston (8)
Jackson (5)
Jefferson (246)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (12)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (57)
Limestone (16)
Lowndes (1)
Macon (1)
Madison (80)
Marengo (5)
Marion (10)
Marshall (5)
Mobile (41)
Monroe (1)
Montgomery (22)
Morgan (17)
Pickens (2)
Pike (4)
Randolph (2)
Russell (1)
St. Clair (13)
Shelby (79)
Talladega (4)
Tallapoosa (8)
Tuscaloosa (23)
Walker (30)
Washington (4)
Wilcox (2)
Winston (2)
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 4,755 people as of Sunday. That number has not changed since Saturday, even though ADPH states it updates the total number tested once a day.
Check here where ADPH states confirmed cases and deaths are being updated in real time.