After a short time of plateauing in terms of COVID-19 case numbers, Alabama has recently seen a spike in numbers.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama since March is 174,528 with 14,734 new cases in the past 14 days, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The ADPH dashboard also lists 74,238 presumed recoveries statewide.
Tallapoosa County is currently considered moderate risk on the ADPH dashboard, which is based on data from the Alabama NEDSS Base System, its disease reporting and surveillance system and the Alabama Syndromic Surveillance System.
“Data posed on this dashboard are updated on Fridays for data reported through the previous Saturday,” ADPH posted on its website. “These data can change as new information about cases is gathered or updated, which means the risk categories could change from red (very high) to green (low) and back to red. All data are provisional and subject to change.”
Calculations for each county’s risk of COVID-19 spread in the community is based on the number of new cases each day.
In Tallapoosa County, there have been 92 cases in the last 14 days with 690 tested. The total number of cumulative cases is 1,286, with 1,059 confirmed and 227 probable. There have been 86 total deaths from COVID-19, with one being probable.
Coosa County is considered high risk with 19 new cases in the last 14 days and 146 tested. The total number of cases stands at 197, with 140 confirmed and 57 probable. There are three confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Coosa County.
Elmore County is presently considered low risk and has seen 271 cases in the last 14 days with 1,982 tested. The positive case numbers for Elmore County stands at 3,107, with 2,731 confirmed and 376 probable. Elmore County has 52 total COVID-19 related deaths, three of those being probable.
“Our main indicator for limiting the risk of COVID-19 spread in a community is the number of days a county has a downward trend of new cases each day,” ADPH states on its website. “Whether the case counts are increasing or decreasing influences a county’s (risk) level.”
For example, is the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, the category will be very high risk (red). However is a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous two weeks), it will begin in the low risk (green) category. There are also a moderate (yellow) and high risk (orange) designations per county.
Tallapoosa County has been declining for seven to 13 days; Coosa County has been declining for only one to six days and Elmore for 14 or more days, which is how each received its respective risk rating.
For additional information on case numbers, risk categories or other COVID-19 related data, visit alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com.