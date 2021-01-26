The Tallapoosa County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to qualifying residents out of its Alexander City office, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Tuesday.
The vaccine clinic is being held Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sportplex Boulevard. Appointments began this week.
Alabama is currently in phase 1b of its vaccine allocation plan, with vaccines available to healthcare providers, long-term care residents, first responders and people 75 and older. Vaccines are available free of charge.
At present, vaccines are only available in Tallapoosa County to qualifying individuals at MainStreet Family Care, Russell Medical, Dadeville's Lake Martin Community Hospital and Tallapoosa County Health Department. On Jan. 14, Russell Medical announced it had filled all of its vaccine appointments on the first day of availability to people 75 and older.
ADPH is also opening clinics in Russell, Montgomery, Macon, Lee, Elmore, Chambers, Bullock and Autauga counties.
Appointments can be made via ADPH's toll-free vaccine appointment line at 1-855-566-5333. The state health department is also working on an online registration portal at a to-be-determined date, ADPH said.