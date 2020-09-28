Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.