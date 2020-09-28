Based on a reduction in telephone call volume, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) toll-free COVID-19 hotline will operate only during regular business hours, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The hotline allows the public to speak with someone who can provide information or direct them to a contact who can assist them. A general information email option is also available during these hours.
The toll-free hotline and e-mail address are as follows:
- COVID-19 General Information - 800-270-7268
- The COVID-19 General Information E-mail address is covid19info@adph.state.al.us
Testing site information can also be found on the COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard located on the ADPH website at alabamapublichealth.gov. Should needs change, COVID-19 hotline hours can be quickly expanded.