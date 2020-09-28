0411 Drive Thru Testing 1.jpg
Staff with the Alabama Department of Public Health screen patients prepare to administer a swab to test for COVID-19 at a local testing site earlier this year. ADPH has altered its hours for its COVID-19 hotline.

 Cliff Williams / The Outlook

Based on a reduction in telephone call volume, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) toll-free COVID-19 hotline will operate only during regular business hours, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The hotline allows the public to speak with someone who can provide information or direct them to a contact who can assist them. A general information email option is also available during these hours.

The toll-free hotline and e-mail address are as follows:

Testing site information can also be found on the COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard located on the ADPH website at alabamapublichealth.gov. Should needs change, COVID-19 hotline hours can be quickly expanded.