Alabama Department of Public Health Central District held its most successful drive-thru COVID-19 testing to date in Alexander City, according to an ADPH official.
Richard Burleson is the district administrator for ADPH’s Central District overseeing operations in 11 counties including Tallapoosa County. It has held several drive-thru clinics already and Friday was Alexander City’s turn at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
“We had a very productive clinic,” Burleson said. “I think getting the word out early and asking for appointments worked well.”
The Alexander City office of ADPH began scheduling appointments for the drive-thru clinic Wednesday prescreening during the call. It proved to the deciding factor in making sure no extra traffic was present.
“We only had to turn away two people,” Burleson said. “They didn’t show any of the symptoms. We successfully tested 34. It really is the best turnout we have had so far.”
Burleson said the central district hasn’t held clinics in its larger counties like Montgomery or Lee yet.
Swabs from Friday tests will stay in the state.
“They will go to the state lab in Montgomery,” Burleson said. “Whichever medical provider called for the test will call the patient with the results. If it was one of ours, they will call.”
Burleson said patients will be given advice on what to do as most do not need hospitalization.
“The majority will undergo isolation,” Burleson said. “The physician will explain what they need to do in quarantine and what to look for in worsening symptoms.”
Burleson explained patients who test positive in the drive-thru and require hospitalization should not have to be tested again.
“They would be a presumptive case,” he said. “A medical provider might perform a second test to rule out COVID-19 at that point if they are showing symptoms.”
Burleson said the vast majority of those who test positive for the coronavirus will recover from it.
Burleson said ADPH plans to do more drive-thru testing across the Central District as he believes COVID-19 will be here for a while longer.
“I’m looking for us to peak in two weeks,” Burleson said. “I hope we will get over the top of the curve then; maybe I’m optimistic but I hope not.”