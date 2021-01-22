Tallapoosa County COVID-19 cases rose by 457 Friday, more than seven times its previous single-day record, due to a "backlog of test results," Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said.
"The elevated number resulted from a backlog of test results from an entity within the county from Nov. 19 through Jan. 20," ADPH spokesperson Arrol Sheehan said.
As of Thursday, 2,663 Tallapoosa County residents tested positive for COVID-19 across the entire pandemic. Friday's data dump of 457 new cases raised that number to 3,120, an increase of over 17%.
Up until Friday, Tallapoosa County was averaging between 15 and 20 new COVID cases per day in the last month, according to ADPH data. The new backlog dating back to Nov. 19 represents about 7.5 additional cases per day in the past two months that were unaccounted for until now.
State COVID-19 data is gathered by the ADPH Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Division from commercial and clinical laboratories in addition to its own Bureau of Clinical Laboratories.
"While ADPH has long term reporting relationships with many labs in Alabama and other states, new labs have begun to provide testing for SARS-CoV-2 during the COVID-19 pandemic," ADPH explains on its COVID-19 dashboard website. "There have been instances where ADPH was not aware of some of these laboratories, and these labs were not familiar with mandatory reporting of notifiable diseases. When ADPH becomes aware of a new lab performing SARS-CoV-2 testing, ADPH educates the labs regarding uploading data in a timely, accurate electronic format."
According to ADPH, these data dumps can result in a seemingly sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.
"Educating outside entities regarding data transmission processes is an ongoing activity," ADPH states on its website. "All data is preliminary and subject to change. ADPH values accuracy and is confident in the integrity of the data being presented."
Coronavirus testing is available in Tallapoosa County at healthcare providers including Russell Medical, Lake Martin Community Hospital, MainStreet Family Care and PriCare, as well as through the Tallapoosa County Health Department. Testing kits have also been made available to nursing homes, schools and first-responders.
ADPH did not disclose where the unaccounted-for positive tests were administered.
Statewide, 2,408 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down from Alabama's Jan. 11 peak of 3,084 patients hospitalized.
More than 6,400 Alabamians have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 5,350 confirmed and 1,136 probable. As of Friday, 233,211 COVID-19 patients are presumed recovered.