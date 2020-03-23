The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 196 confirmed cases statewide. As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, there is one confirmed case in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The updated numbers show there are 86 cases in Jefferson County, 22 in Shelby County, 21 in Madison County, 19 in Lee County, nine in Tuscaloosa County, six in Elmore County, three in St. Clair County, four in Montgomery County, three apiece in Baldwin, Walker, and Lauderdale counties, two apiece in Cullman, Chambers, Calhoun, and Mobile counties and one each in Jackson, Lamar, Limestone, Marion, Talladega, Walker, Houston, Franklin and Washington counties.
Stay tuned with The Outlook for the latest numbers, which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH's website here.
As of Monday afternoon, a total of 1,872 people have been tested, according to ADPH.