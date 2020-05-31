The Alabama Department of Public Health is working on its COVID-19 data and surveillance dashboard as of Sunday at noon, according to its website.
This dashboard typically provides confirmed cases, deaths and tests for each of Alabama's 67 counties along with statewide statistics, such as how many cases have cumulatively been confirmed in the state, confirmed COVID-19 deaths, total tested, hospitalizations, presumed recoveries and 14-day data for how many cases have been confirmed and tests administered in the last two weeks.
As of Saturday evening, ADPH added a "probable" section to its confirmed cases and death categories.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
Some statewide numbers are still being shown on the semi-operational dashboard.
According to these numbers, the state saw a one-day increase of less than 300 new cases of COVID-19 reported. As of noon Sunday, there are cumulatively 17,494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an increase of 291 cases in the last 24 hours.
There are 289 probable cases in the state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 2,700 new confirmed cases with 76,933 tests given. This is a decrease of 2,818 cases that were reported just 24 hours ago. This could be due to ADPH reworking its dashboard, although ADPH's Dr. Karen Landers has told Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. in the past all data is subject to change.
When viewing the county-specific data, it appears Tallapoosa and Coosa counties saw no change in the last 24 hours.
Tallapoosa County still shows 423 confirmed cases with 64 deaths. Coosa County is reported to have 38 cases and one death.
Elmore County's case count did increase in the last 24 hours by five cases, now at 340 confirmed cases and eight COVID-19 deaths.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 216,421 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. In Tallapoosa County, there have been 2,627 tests counted by ADPH, 286 in Coosa County and 3,215 in Elmore County.
Statewide, there have been 628 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been two probable deaths, according to ADPH.
ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly, was updated Thursday to reflect 9,355 people have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 1,844 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 586 patients in intensive care units and 353 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,237 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,025 employees and 1,690 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here.
Here is the latest information for each county according to what is being reported on ADPH's website as of noon Sunday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
|County of Residence
|Cases
|Total Tested
|Deaths
|Mobile
|2212
|21176
|116
|Jefferson
|1810
|38736
|102
|Montgomery
|1647
|9579
|40
|Tuscaloosa
|745
|10948
|15
|Marshall
|688
|5661
|9
|Franklin
|549
|2126
|7
|Lee
|541
|6383
|33
|Shelby
|505
|9332
|20
|Tallapoosa
|423
|2627
|64
|Butler
|405
|1562
|17
|Chambers
|354
|1557
|25
|Walker
|345
|3430
|2
|Elmore
|340
|3215
|8
|Madison
|328
|15520
|4
|Baldwin
|284
|7879
|9
|Dallas
|263
|2056
|3
|Morgan
|256
|3917
|1
|Etowah
|249
|4414
|11
|DeKalb
|243
|1909
|3
|Lowndes
|239
|657
|12
|Coffee
|232
|1778
|1
|Sumter
|222
|1029
|7
|Autauga
|216
|2138
|4
|Houston
|211
|3607
|4
|Bullock
|205
|591
|5
|Pike
|198
|1608
|0
|Colbert
|179
|2507
|2
|Russell
|168
|1531
|0
|Marengo
|164
|1558
|6
|Lauderdale
|161
|3780
|2
|Hale
|159
|1183
|9
|Calhoun
|154
|3569
|3
|Barbour
|151
|824
|1
|Choctaw
|151
|460
|8
|Wilcox
|144
|583
|7
|Clarke
|143
|1213
|2
|Cullman
|132
|3198
|0
|Randolph
|125
|953
|7
|Marion
|121
|1260
|11
|St. Clair
|119
|3266
|1
|Pickens
|113
|974
|4
|Dale
|111
|1143
|0
|Talladega
|109
|2983
|5
|Chilton
|99
|1518
|1
|Limestone
|97
|2320
|0
|Greene
|94
|503
|4
|Winston
|88
|1251
|0
|Macon
|79
|763
|4
|Covington
|78
|1162
|1
|Jackson
|78
|2376
|2
|Crenshaw
|75
|740
|3
|Henry
|75
|520
|2
|Bibb
|73
|1344
|1
|Washington
|68
|615
|6
|Blount
|62
|1547
|1
|Escambia
|57
|1175
|3
|Lawrence
|48
|737
|0
|Conecuh
|40
|363
|1
|Geneva
|40
|641
|0
|Coosa
|38
|286
|1
|Monroe
|38
|575
|2
|Cherokee
|37
|938
|3
|Perry
|37
|783
|0
|Clay
|27
|467
|2
|Lamar
|23
|523
|0
|Fayette
|15
|622
|0
|Cleburne
|14
|232
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A