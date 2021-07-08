Alexander City residents can now access Gale LegalForms, an online collection of free legal forms through the Adelia M. Russell Library. With access to authentic “attorney forms,” residents can better understand common legal procedures and the involved documents.
The database offers an organized collection of forms actually used in legal practices and allows users to edit the forms as they need.
“Gale LegalForms delivers real-world legal information to residents in usable and customizable formats, and simplifies common law transactions,” library director Amy Huff said. “This database will help library users take greater control over their legal affairs.”
Gale LegalForms offers a state-by-state and step-by-step approach to addressing basic legal matters, such as developing a will or conducting real estate transactions including rental or lease agreements. Users have access to thousands of customizable online legal documents that are available anytime, anywhere.
Many of the forms can be used across all 50 states and are state-specific. Users can simply locate the appropriate form that’s needed by using the homepage links, download the form and plug in their information.
Alexander City residents can access the service24/7 on any device through the library’s website, www.alexandercityal.gov/library. Scroll down the left-hand side to "Helpful Library Links" and then to "AL Virtual Library."
For more information, patrons can contact the Adelia M. Russell Library at 256-329-6796 or Mamie’s Place Children’s Library at 256-234-4644.