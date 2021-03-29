April 4-10 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities, Adelia M. Russell Library director Amy Huff said.
For National Library Week next week, Adelia M. Russell and Mamie’s Place Children’s Library are encouraging all community members to visit its website to explore and access virtual services and programs.
Alexander City's Adelia M. Russell and Mamie’s Place libraries offer an array of online resources available from the comfort of home, including Homework Alabama, Alabama Virtual Library, Learning Express, Duolingo, Chilton Library, Merch Manual, Ancestry, Yearbook Collection, Camellia Net (e-books/e-magazines) and more, Huff said.
Alex City library patrons of all ages can also commemorate National Library Week by completing the American Library Association's word search and returning it to either library for a prize drawing. The deadline is April 10.
Beginning in 1958, National Library Week is a country-wide observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.
The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “welcome to your library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services. Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration.
During these challenging times, libraries of all types have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their patrons. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and Wi-Fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home.
Adelia M. Russell and Mamie’s Place are supporting the community with virtual services such as a weekly story time, book talks and virtual summer reading programs, Huff said. With warmer weather approaching and fewer COVID-19 restrictions the libraries plan to safely and slowly begin some of their regular programs in-house. To stay updated on all of Alex City's library services visit its website, www.alexandercityal.gov/library, and follow its libraries on Facebook and Instagram.