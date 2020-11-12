Libraries are uniquely positioned within the heart of local communities where they enjoy public trust as repositories of knowledge and serve as a source for various forms of technology, according to Adelia M. Russell Library director Amy Huff. As times change, libraries follow suit.
During these uncertain times, Alexander City’s Adelia M. Russell Library and Mamie’s Place Children’s Library have been seeking ways to move beyond their traditional roles to better assist their patrons and friends.
Pavilion converts to study area
One area the libraries have addressed is the pavilion that sits behind the main Adelia M. Russell Library. For many years, the pavilion area has been used for multiple programs. The library anticipates the continuance of this usage when things normalize, Huff said. In the meantime, in order to increase the usability of the pavilion, the library has transformed it with expanded seating and improved study areas.
The new and improved features are ideal for work, study or simply the outdoors in a safe, video-monitored environment, Huff said. As a courtesy, the library provides hand sanitizer.
The pavilion will be available with power and lights from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every week day to maximize usage and accommodate work and school schedules.
Additional outlets have been installed to accommodate multiple users who may need to charge or plug in their electrical devices.
As with both libraries, Wi-Fi is available in the pavilion 24/7. The library plans to boost the strength of the existing service. It also offers mobile printing. Copies will have to be retrieved and paid for inside Adelia M. Russell Library during normal business hours, which are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. All library policies apply to the pavilion. Patrons must also supervise their children in the pavilion.
Mamie’s Place offers remote services
During these uncertain times, local librarians at Mamie’s Place Children’s Library have been working hard to stay within the prescribed COVID-19 recommendations for social distancing, Huff said. Despite restrictions, it is trying to stay as connected as possible to its patrons.
As part of its ongoing efforts, Mamie’s Place posts weekly “Virtual Story Times” to Facebook and has also included dozens of reading challenges in its Beanstack system for patrons to enjoy. “Once you sign up for Beanstack you literally have the world at your fingertips,” Huff said. “You can accomplish challenges that allow you to earn badges with fun videos, DIY crafts, and through learning modules.”
Mamie’s Place remains here for its patrons even at a distance. Curbside service is available to patrons who feel they need to be cautious with interactions.
Due to the increase in home schooling and virtual learning, it has added multiple “Brainy Boxes” and STEM kits to its collection. Brainy Boxes are activity boxes that include books, worksheets, and items that helps kids be hands-on while learning about a specific subject.
Mamie’s Place’s Brainy Box collection consists of the following subjects: anatomy, birding, dinosaurs, insects, oceans, space, and rocks and minerals. Mamie’s STEM kit collection consists of the following subjects: “Explore the Outdoors,” “I Love Animals,” money, kindergarten and “Trucks & Tools.” The library also has a telescope and microscope available for checkout.
Mamie’s Place has much more than books, audiobooks, and DVDs. For example, by going to its website, patrons can find links to Homework Alabama, Alabama Virtual Learning (AVL), Learning Express and Duolingo. Patrons can also go to Camellia Net and peruse e-books, e-magazines and audiobooks. Parental parameters can be set by parents or guardians.
Whether in person or online (https://alexandercityal.gov/library/page/mamies-place-childrens-library), Mamie’s Place invites residents to take advantage of the many items and services it has to offer.
Anyone with questions can contact Adelia M. Russell Library at 256-329-6796.