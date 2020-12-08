Alexander City’s Adelia M. Russell Library will be updating its computer lab with a new federal grant money from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), library director Amy Huff announced Tuesday.
Funding will go towards updating computers in the main library and Mamie’s Place Children’s Library. At present, the majority of the computers are 2013 models which makes it difficult to run software updates, Huff said.
Adelia M. Russell library applied for the IMLS grant in December 2019. Factored into the consideration process is the number of patrons without broadband, making them more reliant on library technology and Wi-Fi. Only 70.4% of Alex City households have broadband internet subscription, 10% below the national average, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates, while 81.6% of Alex City households own a computer.
Before the pandemic, approximately 100 patrons enter the main computer lab each day; at least one-third of which use the public access computers, Huff said. This includes 19 public access desktops, 10 computers used for computer classes and one for proctored online tests. Mamie’s Place has eight public access computers for children, used for schoolwork, games and access to learning resources.
“With the new technology and equipment provided by this grant patrons will have the advantage
whether they are checking an email, taking a test, researching family history, job searching, or
catching up on the latest news,” Huff said.
Other patrons rely on computer access for job searches, personal admin like insurance and social security and medical appointments, many of which are now online.
“As pillars of the community, libraries and museums bring people together by providing
important programs, services, and collections,” IMLS director Crosby Kemper said. “These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow. IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through grants as they educate and enhance communities.”
The library has just received the funding and will be making purchases every the next several months. Patrons can expect all updates to be implemented by June, Huff said.