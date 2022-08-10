A promise is being fulfilled in New Site and Mayor Phil Blasingame couldn’t be happier.
The Simpson Road area of New Site is finally getting water provided by the town’s water utility. It is a project that has been in the making for at least two years and according to Blasingame, has been needed for at least 25 years.
“The Simpson Road area is an area that — before my time — wanted water for a long time,” said Blasingame. “It is the last area in the community’s police jurisdiction without water — now it will finally have water.”
The project to supply fresh water to residences along the nine-mile stretch of town has hit a few snags, mainly in the way of inflation and rising material costs, but Blasingame said costs have leveled out and that the project is well on its way now.
The funding for the project has come from many avenues, including from COVID relief money.
“COVID has been a negative thing in a lot of ways, but it has also created opportunities to do good thing,” said Blasingame. “It’s just a ‘right place at the right time’ sort of thing.”
The Town of New Site has benefited from COVID-19 by way of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. New Site is using ARP funds given to the town, along with a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), a low-interest clean drinking water loan from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and ARP and CARES money given to Tallapoosa County.
“We had been applying for grants, so we already had our plan in place,” said Blasingame. “We had our plan, our engineers already mapped everything out. We went to Commissioner John McKelvey and Tallapoosa County Commission and asked for some funds.”
The Tallapoosa County Commission granted New Site the remaining funds and the plan finally got off the ground. So far, the project is well on its way. New Site has officially accepted a bid for the purchase of materials to the tune of $324,000. It was accepted by the town council on July 20, from the lowest of five bidders. Blasingame said the bids all came in below the town’s budget of $400,000.
Blasingame hopes the project will break ground by end of October. New Site still has one last hurdle to surpass, bidding out the labor, which should be completed by mid-September. Blasingame said once the project begins, it should take about six months to complete.
Once complete, the new nine-mile-long water line will provide water to 50 residents and a poultry farm.
The water is purchased from Alexander City and the Town of New Site pumps the water to customers within the town limits, as well as to Goldville and Daviston. In preparation of providing water to additional customers and the poultry farm, Blasingame said New Site upgraded the pumping station at Goldville.
Blasingame is grateful to everyone who helped make this project come to fruition.
“As mayor, I want to thank Commissioner John McKelvey and the Tallapoosa County Commission,” said Blasingame. “This project was ready to get done. I appreciate them. Without their assistance, we wouldn’t have been able to complete the project. I didn’t want us to start the project and not be able to finish it a few houses short. Every house will now have an opportunity to join our water. It really is a team effort.”
About the delays and setbacks, Blasingame said he was glad the project is started and that it is a marathon, not a sprint.