The Alexander City Schools Board of Education officially welcomed Adam Wade as the school district’s newest board member during a swearing in ceremony on Thursday, June 2.
Wade was sworn into office during a regularly scheduled board meeting, and expressed his excitement at joining the board.
"I am happy for the opportunity to serve on the board with such a great team. I am looking forward to giving back to the school system and doing my part to make it the best it can be for our students,” he said.
Wade added that his central priority will be student success throughout his term.
Wade was selected for the position in May after an extensive interview process in which the city council voted to approve his appointment.
The city council interviewed three Alexander City residents last month to fill a vacancy on the board of education, before choosing Wade, a longtime Alexander City native and Benjamin Russell graduate.
During the interview process, Wade focused on highlighting his desire to change the conversations around education in Alexander City and increasing student engagement.
Wade previously worked with Fruit of Loom in Kentucky before coming back to Alexander City to apply for the position after board member Kelly Waldrop vacated the seat earlier this year.
Jessica Sanford, public relations specialist for Alexander City Schools, said the school district is looking forward to his leadership on the board.
“Our Board is comprised of community leaders who serve in a volunteer role on behalf of our school system. Mr. Wade was appointed to our school board by the city council in May. He was officially sworn in at the June 2 board meeting. Each board member brings their unique talents and perspective to the board and we look forward to Mr. Wade's leadership for our school system,” she said.
Wade’s swearing in begins a five-year term for the board member, set to expire in 2027.
